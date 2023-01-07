Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Chronicle
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
Washington State Rep Looks to Pay Prisoners Minimum Wage
The legislative session is officially underway and a number of bills will soon be introduced in committees, and then the floor, in the hopes of becoming law. As is the case every session, a number of bills have been pre-filed to give the public an idea of what some lawmakers have as their priorities.
WA State Senate Bans “title-only” Bills– Day One of Legislature
A major development in the legislature on Day one. A few days ago, we reported Senate GOP leaders had pre-filed legislation or rule changes that would do away with the practice of having (at times) title-only bills. These bills contain a title, sometimes a brief explanation, but no specifics or...
Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114
Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
KOMO News
Housing, homelessness crisis to be priority for state lawmakers in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, Washington law makers will begin the process of mapping out 2023 and what will be top of mind as this year's legislative session begins. Housing and the homelessness crisis are once again receiving a focus. Governor Jay Inslee has a 4-billion-dollar proposal, to address...
This report outlines housing affordability solutions for Whatcom residents
Whatcom County residents are considered particularly cost burdened compared to the rest of the counties in the state.
Washington healthcare workers push for new staffing laws, enforcement
SEATTLE — A coalition of state healthcare workers is again urging legislators to pass staffing standards that would set new limits on patient loads and increase enforcement of current laws. The "WA Safe + Healthy" coalition is also asking to move rule-making to the Department of Labor and Industries...
Chronicle
Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers
CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
FOX 28 Spokane
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality “is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren’t limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
myedmondsnews.com
Bill aims to reduce packaging and improve recycling in Washington state.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging or WRAP Act — to be considered during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature — is designed to cut down on unnecessary packaging, which often is plastic, used only once and hard to recycle. The legislation was unveiled at an event...
pnwag.net
Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest
On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
Washington legislators look to fill open job positions across the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abortion rights and new gun laws will face long debates in the upcoming legislative session, but lawmakers from both parties appear to have found common ground on a less-controversial topic: finding ways to boost hiring. During a preview with members of the press Thursday, Gov. Jay...
koze.com
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
WSU Requests State Legislature Boost Employee Compensation
PULLMAN - Securing additional state funding to boost employee compensation is WSU’s top priority during the Washington State legislative session that begins tomorrow. Alongside requests related to employee compensation, the university is also seeking funding for new degree programs as well as to address new construction and ongoing maintenance needs.
OSPI Reykdal Says Education is “Recovering, Period”
As part of the 2023 legislature session, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal gave an updated address to legislators on Monday. It was largely a summary of proposals he laid out in the fall of last year. Reykdal says education is recovering. The message was basically a state of the...
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
KEPR
Inslee tackles housing, homelessness, police ahead of legislative session
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee suggested Thursday the state can’t continue to allow people to camp next to playgrounds or squat near freeways for much longer. In his annual meeting with reporters ahead of the legislative session, Inslee suggested there had been “progress” in relocating homeless people who have congregated near I-5 and state highways, backed by millions in funds. But he said more is needed to permanently house people living in “squalor."
