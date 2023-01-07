ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114

Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers

CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality “is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren’t limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest

On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)

OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

WSU Requests State Legislature Boost Employee Compensation

PULLMAN - Securing additional state funding to boost employee compensation is WSU’s top priority during the Washington State legislative session that begins tomorrow. Alongside requests related to employee compensation, the university is also seeking funding for new degree programs as well as to address new construction and ongoing maintenance needs.
PULLMAN, WA
KEPR

Inslee tackles housing, homelessness, police ahead of legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee suggested Thursday the state can’t continue to allow people to camp next to playgrounds or squat near freeways for much longer. In his annual meeting with reporters ahead of the legislative session, Inslee suggested there had been “progress” in relocating homeless people who have congregated near I-5 and state highways, backed by millions in funds. But he said more is needed to permanently house people living in “squalor."
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy