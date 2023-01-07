ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois lawmakers honor the late former Illinois AG Jim Ryan

By John Garcia via
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Illinois House of Representatives, Jim Durkin remembers his friend and political mentor, former Attorney General, Jim Ryan with a proclamation on the house floor Friday.

A portrait of Ryan was also placed in front of the chambers, as his family and friends sat in the gallery.

"Jim was the classic statesman, but more importantly ran the AG office with a servant's heart. We need more of that," said House minority leader Jim Durkin (R).

"His advocacy for child centers, professionalism as a prosecutor, those things allowed him to run the office not as a politician," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

As state's attorney in DuPage County to Illinois attorney general through his campaign's for governor, Ryan was constantly in the public eye. Even as he endured personal tragedy.

The former Golden Gloves boxing champ went through three bouts with cancer, he lost his 12 year old daughter to a brain tumor and a son to suicide. Through it all, Ryan endured.

"To see the strength my father exhibited through all of that really showed us an example of how to act and behave moving forward through those tragedies," said Jim Ryan's son.

ALSO SEE: Jim Ryan honored for work to prevent suicide

"Some of the tragedies and heartaches shaped him and his view of public service," Jim Ryan's widow, Marie.

Ryan died after a long illness in June. He was 72.

Leaders wanted to honor him before the end of the current legislative session. They observed a moment of silence in Ryan's memory.

"What I admired most about his was not only his faith but frail humanity. He made it ok to talk about the struggles we all face," said Rep. Jeff Keicher, 70th District

While political leaders honored Ryan as a statesman and public servant, they said his most enduring legacy was his humanity and desire to help others.

ABC 7 Chicago

