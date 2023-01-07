Read full article on original website
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
Ohio-based haptic startup Contact CI is launching a new product, “Maestro EP” at CES 2023!
Maestro EP is a cutting-edge Multi-Force Ergonomic Haptics product. Contact CI is ushering in a new era for user interaction within simulation training and ultimately VR/AR experiences on the whole. Maestro EP enables virtual reality users to reach their hands into the experience while feeling engaged tangibly via highly tailored and impactfully nuanced simulations of the sense of touch.
CES 2023: AI smart collar aims to take the guesswork out of your dog’s health with real-time alerts
The new smart collar was unveiled at CES 2023, boasting real-time health data for dogs and artificial intelligence geared toward a pet's health trends.
New advanced high tech gloves allow users to feel in virtual reality
Virtual reality has progressed tremendously throughout the years, making what you see become more life every year technology advances. The only thing missing has been the ability to feel what you see. The experience felt right until you tried to reach out and touch something, until one remembered that well, you can't yet. Until now. Researchers have solved the revolving question of whether we will be able to access our sense within virtual reality. With a new kind of glove that allows users to truly feel objects in their artificial environments without heavy, bulky machines weighing them down.
How Much You Should Actually Be Paying To Replace A Samsung Phone Screen
The worst fear is dropping your new Samsung phone on the ground to the sound of a glorious crack. Here's what it would cost if your screen is damaged.
Here's How To Check If Your Mac Can Run A Game Or Program
Macs can do some amazing things. But with PC users remaining a large contingent some programs won't run on a Mac. Here's how to make sure the one you want will.
Alexa Will Soon Help You Find And Pay For EV Charging
EVgo is partnering up with Amazon to utilize Echo Auto and Alexa to help identify and pay for charging at thousands of EVgo charging stations in the U.S.
Today's Wordle Answer #566 – January 6, 2022 Solution And Hints
Not only is today's Wordle answer uncommon, but its letter combination and arrangement are also quite irregular as well. Luckily, we have some hints to help.
Amazon's Layoffs Are Worse Than Originally Reported As Company Plans To Cut 18k Positions
Amazon has announced that it's eliminating 18,000 jobs. As tech layoffs continue, the future is uncertain for some of the biggest names in the industry.
Isolation: Microsoft plans on adding AI-based technologies to its office applications
They can help writing texts, not only. Microsoft announced that it would like to add Artificial Intelligence technologies from OpenAI to its office programs including Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and others. The Informature published the relevant information, citing its insider. When everything goes fine, AI will begin to help users with...
