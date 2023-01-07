ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule

It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
Spectacular Array of Art to be Auctioned at Missoula Museum

To put together such an impressive quantity and variety of pieces like this in little old Missoula, Montana? Not an easy task. Yet, at the same time, part of Missoula's cultural allure is the expectation that successful displays like this can be assembled. And again this year, the Missoula Art Museum does not disappoint. See for yourself starting Friday, January 6.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Missoula Library Has So Many Rad Workshops. Be A Media Star!

As if our local Missoula library couldn't get any cooler after the incredible remodel, now they are offering activities and classes that are super fun. Fresh off being named "International Library of The Year" our local Missoula Library has established itself as a truly community-minded establishment with so many amazing clubs and activities.
UM Complies With Governor and Agrees to Take Down TikTok Account

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has complied with a request from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to take down its institutional TikTok account. According to a press release from the governor’s office that stated: ‘After banning TikTok on state devices, for state business, and while connected to the state network, Governor Greg Gianforte today urged the Board of Regents to support efforts by Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian to take similar action within the university system.’
