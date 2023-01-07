ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Mobile planning upgrades to two local parks, splash pad coming to one

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider spending $3.3 million on upgrades to Langan and Public Safety Memorial Parks. Plans for Langan park include renovations to the amphitheater, upgrades to the restroom facilities and parking enhancements. At Public Safety Memorial Park, the existing fountain...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ALDOT to resurface portion of US-98 in Baldwin County

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-98 (SR-42) from West of Elberta City Limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge. The scope of the project includes 11.687 miles (approx. MP 69 to 81) of planning, paving, and striping operations as well...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday activities in Fairhope Jan 15

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday activities in Baldwin County, Al will begin with a Baldwin County Town hall meeting on Saturday, January 15, 2023, at 5 P.M. at the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club,19128 Young St, Fairhope, Al 36532. The townhall will be on Baldwin County community topics.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
PRICHARD, AL
WLOX

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WPMI

Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
SPANISH FORT, AL

Community Policy