Read full article on original website
Related
couponingwithrachel.com
Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Shelving Unit On Sale
Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options, is functional and suitable for any room. Material: Engineered particle board and PVC Tubes. Fits in your space, fits on your budget. Easy no hassle no tools 5-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish. Sturdy on flat surface. Product dimension: 11.6(W)x11.6(D)x43.5(H) inches.
couponingwithrachel.com
Dachshund Valentine Dog Earrings ONLY $12.99 + Free Shipping
Calling all dog lovers! These cute Dachshund Valentine Dog Earrings are just $12.99 today. They ship FREE too!. This includes a pair of adorable dachshund dog earrings, one fun doxie-inspired jewelry card (three choices), plus a ribbon-wrapped box equals a special, ready-to-gift valentine present for just about any dog lover!
couponingwithrachel.com
Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips 40-Pack Only $14.42 Shipped – Just 36¢ Each
**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This deal is back and I just picked it up myself! My middle son LOVES Doritos so these are the perfect snack on-the-go! Head over to Amazon and scoop up this 40-Count Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips, One-Ounce bags for only...
couponingwithrachel.com
Kar’s Nuts Trail Mix 24-Count Variety Pack Only $12 Shipped on Amazon
Head on over to Amazon where you can grab this Kar’s Nuts Trail Mix 24-Count Variety Pack for just $12.22 shipped or less when you opt to Subscribe & Save!. These single-serving trail mix pouches are perfect for taking on the go, stashing in lunch boxes, or just enjoying at home! The variety pack includes 12 Sweet ‘n Salty, 8 PB ‘n Dark Chocolate, and 4 Sweet ‘n Spicy Mixes!
couponingwithrachel.com
Bella Mini Waffle Maker $5.99 (Reg. $13) Shipped
Hurry over to Best Buy online where you’ll find this red Bella Mini Waffle Maker on sale for $5.99 (reg. $13) shipped. Personalize your morning with classic, mini waffles made your way. Topped with syrup, berries, whipped cream, or chicken, the possibilities are endless with this Bella Mini Waffle Maker. Ready indicator light allows for hassle free cooking while the PFOA nonstick coating makes clean up a breeze. The mini and compact design makes storage a breeze or leave it on the counter for a fun pop of color.
couponingwithrachel.com
Fruit Gushers Snacks 6-Count Box Just $2.23 Shipped on Amazon – 37¢ Per Pouch
Hurry over to Amazon where you can snag this Fruit Gushers Fruit Snacks Pouches 6-Count Box for just $2.23 shipped when you clip the digital coupon and opt to Subscribe & Save!. Fruit Gushers Snacks Pouches 6-Count Box – Tropical $2.79. Clip the 20% off digital coupon. Opt to...
couponingwithrachel.com
Nike Ladies Tempo Shorts only $6.98 – FREE Shipping (reg. $32)
Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. For a limited time, NIKE is offering up a 50% off sale on select items with code MOVE50 at checkout. See the entire sale HERE!. I spotted select colors of Nike Tempo Shorts dropping to...
couponingwithrachel.com
Tide Pods Ultra Oxi 75-Count Only $13 Shipped on Amazon – $4.34 Per Bag
**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. Zoom over to Amazon where you can score a great deal on this Tide Pods Ultra-Oxi 75-Count Pack for only $13.03 shipped (regularly $34) when you clip the digital coupon and opt to Subscribe & Save!. IMPORTANT: The digital can...
couponingwithrachel.com
Bella Pro Series 3.7qt. 2 in 1 Knob Analog Air Fryer $19.99 (Reg. $70)
Today only, January 8th, Best Buy online is offering up this black Bella Pro Series 3.7-qt. 2 in 1 Knob Analog Air Fryer for just $19.99 (reg. $69.99) with free in-store/curbside pickup. Fried foods are a crowd favorite, so crispy, evenly-cooked meals that are actually healthy means everyone wins. This...
Comments / 0