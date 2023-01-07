Read full article on original website
WNDU
Emergency crews responding to fatal semi crash on US 12 in Berrien County
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene after a two-semi crash in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 5:45 p.m.) Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal. The liquid propane has been contained, however, crews remain on scene investigating. Residents are still advised to avoid this area.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating explosive device found in building on U.S. 33
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an explosive device was found at an automotive business on U.S. 33 Friday afternoon. At 1:36 p.m., a man reported finding a small, explosive device at CK Auto Works in the 23000 block of U.S. Hwy 33/Elkhart Road.
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
inkfreenews.com
Bullington Arrested After Hitting Child, Breaking Into Home
WARSAW — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested after allegedly hitting a child and breaking into a home. Brandon John Bullington, 28, 202 Herendeen St., Silver Lake, is charged with residential entry and domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
abc57.com
South Bend crime stat meetings to resume in 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Community crime stat meetings are set to resume in 2023, with the first occurring on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month in the South Bend Police Department Auditorium. These meeting will cover crime trends from the previous...
95.3 MNC
Burglar alarm leads to arrest of suspects at Michigan City outlet mall
A 19-year-old Pendleton, Indiana man and a 17-year-oold boy were arrested after police say they broke into several stores at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall in Michigan City. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, when 911 dispatchers got a burglary alarm from signal from the Polo Ralph...
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
WNDU
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
WWMTCw
One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday around 4 p.m. Friday: Battle Creek man to be charged after suspected fentanyl, cash found in drug raid. The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and non-life-threatening wounds,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Killed in Weekend Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
Indiana man arrested for New Year’s Eve interstate shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 to Munster Community Hospital on report of […]
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
abc57.com
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and YWCA of North Central Indiana President Susan Tybon joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about an upcoming donation drive to help support single mothers and their children. Starting Monday, Jan. 16, people can donate hygienic items and...
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
abc57.com
NIBCO Water and Ice Park to host 90s-themed weekend
ELKHART, Ind. -- Grab your mom jeans and flannel, the NIBCO Water and Ice Park is set to host a 90s-themed weekend for Michiana skaters. Between Friday and Sunday, skaters are encouraged to bust out their most fly pieces of 90s fashion and skate to some of the decade's most rad tunes.
Fox17
One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
