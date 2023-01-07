Read full article on original website
Fritz blasts past Hurkacz to put USA into United Cup final
A composed Taylor Fritz downed Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a battle of top 10 players Saturday to power the United States into the final of the inaugural United Cup, where they will meet Italy or Greece. The world number nine was too good for his big-serving opponent, ranked one place...
Britain No Trousers Tube Ride
People walk out form a train as they take part in the annual event "No Trousers Tube Ride" in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London, the first time the event had taken place since January 2020, due to Covid. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Britain Soccer FA Cup
West Ham players celebrate after West Ham's Said Benrahma scored his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Brentford and West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
Arsenal loanee Mari makes first Monza start since supermarket stabbing
Pablo Mari made on Saturday his first start for Monza since being stabbed during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket, lining up against Inter Milan. The 29-year-old Spanish defender, who was loaned to the Serie A side from Arsenal last summer, suffered back wounds while out with his wife and son in October in an attack in which one man was killed.
Djokovic taken to limit before winning Adelaide title
Top seed Novak Djokovic saved a match point and was forced to the limit as he held on to defeat Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Sunday and win the Adelaide International. The 21-time Grand Slam winner needed more than three hours to stamp his authority on his...
