Pakistan says has pledges of over $9 bn for flood recovery
Pakistan said Monday it had received pledges of more than $9 billion at an international conference seeking support for its recovery from last year's devastating floods -- a billion more than requested. "The message from the world is clear: the world will stand by those who go through any natural...
Morocco raises migrants' jail time over Melilla tragedy: lawyer
A Moroccan appeals court has increased the sentences of 13 migrants to three years over a deadly attempted crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, their lawyer said Monday. Around 2,000 people, many of them Sudanese, stormed the frontier on June 24 in a bid to reach Spanish territory across...
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday. Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that...
Suspected militants kill 16 civilians in east DR Congo
Suspected CODECO militants killed at least 16 civilians over the weekend in eastern DR Congo's troubled Ituri province, local sources said Monday. The attack occurred early Sunday afternoon in Djugu territory, according to Charite Banza, a civil society leader in the area. He added that CODECO fighters torched houses in...
39 killed in Senegal bus disaster
Thirty-nine people were killed and more than 100 others injured when two buses crashed in a head-on collision overnight on an arterial road in Senegal's central Kaffrine region, President Macky Sall told reporters Sunday. Images of the incident showed the completely mangled front end of a white bus, with blood-flecked...
