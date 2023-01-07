Read full article on original website
Peyton Hillis in the hearts of Conway Wampus Cats following swimming accident
Former Razorback and NFL fullback, Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition following a swimming accident in Florida.
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
Arkansas community gathers in prayer for former Razorback Peyton Hillis
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Shiloh Christian community gathered on Sunday in prayer for former Razorback, Peyton Hillis, who is hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his family from drowning. According to the Shiloh Youth Football program, Hillis volunteered as an assistant coach this year coaching his son,...
KARK
Peyton Hillis update, prayers needed
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis, who also played at Conway High School and in the NFL, is still in intensive care following a swimming accident on Jan. 5 in Pensacola (Fla.). Hillis was airlifted to a hospital. While in some areas he has made minor improvement,...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama
Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Mountain Lions In Arkansas?
There are countless tales about mountain lions (Puma concolor) thanks to the animal’s elusive nature and skilled hunting. Depending on which region of the Western Hemisphere you call home, you may know the cats as pumas, panthers, cougars, or catamounts. At one time, they lived throughout the United States. But over time, the population rapidly diminished and is now only found in 15 states. Is Arkansas one of the areas that still have a thriving mountain lion population?
Tornado Crushes Louisiana Town, Rescue Begins as Storm Moves East
A swath of tornadoes is working its way now through Louisiana and into the rest of the Deep South.
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
Here’s everything that John Calipari said after Kentucky ‘got rattled’ in loss at Alabama
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats suffered a historic defeat to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
atozsports.com
National college football reporter hits Tennessee Vols with extreme disrespect
The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season has been over for a week and they’re already getting hit with some extreme disrespect by the national media. The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, revealed his “way too early” 2023 top 25 rankings over the weekend and he has Tennessee at No. 18.
Remembering Anita Pointer | The legendary singer's roots in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're starting 2023 without a Grammy-winning music pioneer. Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters died on New Year's Eve at the age of 74 from cancer. You may know some of the classics like 'Jump' and 'Neutron Dance.'. The Pointer Sisters were legendary, making timeless...
KTLO
4 area schools remain in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway stays at No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
Vilonia guard Madison Mannion voted SBLive Arkansas high school athlete of the week (Jan. 2-8)
Vilonia freshman guard Madison Mannion earned SBLive Arkansas High School Athlete of the Week honors for Jan. 2-8. Mannion racked up a whopping 90,729 votes (47.6%). Blytheville senior basketball player KeSean Washington was second with 81,455 votes (42.73%). Mannion was up for the ...
