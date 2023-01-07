WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO