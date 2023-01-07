ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC Supreme Court makeup may face GOP scrutiny after 6-week abortion ban struck down

By Maayan Schechter
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJLDL_0k6Ib30700

The S.C. Supreme Court’s Jan. 5 ruling that struck down the state’s six-week abortion ban has shifted many Republicans’ focus to the makeup of the high court itself. Some now say they’re concerned about the future politicization of the judicial process.

State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, echoing his statement last week that the court’s “decision will almost certainly result in the politicization of South Carolina’s judges to yet unseen levels,” said Monday he “will be amazed” if there isn’t political pushback over the way the Legislature vets and elects judges to the state’s high court.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Friday, “There will be a movement in South Carolina to make sure that we put people on the Supreme Court that follow the law and not become legislators.”

Speaking to reporters at the S.C. Citizen’s for Life Proudly Pro-Life Dinner, Graham, who has pushed for a national 15-week abortion ban with some exceptions, added, “I can assure you that when it comes time to pick future Supreme Court justices, that people in this room and other places are going to be lobbying the State House to pick judges who understand the difference between being a politician and a judge.”

The state Supreme Court ruled 3-2 last week that the state’s six-week abortion ban violated the state’s constitutional right to privacy.

The court majority wrote that six weeks “is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the Act violates our state Constitution’s prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy.”

The ruling means the state’s previous abortion ban at about 20 weeks of pregnancy stays in place, for now.

“It threw us a curve ball,” Massey, R-Edgefield, said. “The timing of it, the substance of the ruling is going to have an impact.”

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last summer overturned the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade, South Carolina legislators returned to Columbia to debate further abortion restrictions. Those efforts failed, however, after Republicans could not reach a compromise over how restrictive the ban should be.

South Carolina Republican lawmakers said Monday in Columbia that the Legislature likely will respond this year to the state court’s ruling.

None were unified, though, on what that response would be, saying they’re still digesting the 147-page ruling.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, one of five women in the upper chamber, said Monday she hopes the Legislature focuses on legislation that will help women and children rather than spend lengthy time debating abortion restrictions.

“I get the part that we don’t want to kill babies, because nobody wants to do that,” said the self-described “pro-life” Lexington Republican, “but women need the right to make decisions up to a certain point.”

Across the political aisle, Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, who has proposed a bill to codify Roe v. Wade, said, “You won’t see anyone on our side introduce any restrictions on abortion.”

It would take two-thirds of lawmakers in each chamber — a difficult threshold — to agree to put the abortion issue up for a public vote, which would be the only way to amend the S.C. Constitution.

With uncertainty over what exactly lawmakers will do to respond to the court ruling, eyes are on an upcoming judicial race.

In South Carolina, lawmakers, not voters, elect judges, including to the state Supreme Court.

This year, lawmakers will elect a successor for Justice Kaye Hearn, the sole woman on the state’s high court, who wrote the majority opinion on the court’s ruling over the six-week abortion ban.

“I think it’ll have an impact,” Massey said, saying legislators are paying more attention the process than previously.

The S.C. legislative session starts Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated

A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
15K+
Followers
401
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy