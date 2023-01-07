Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
NWACC Foundation to use grant to establish a trails trade school
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College was recently awarded an $8,000,000 grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to establish a trails trade school with a state-of-the-art lab. Students will be able to gain certification in trail building and maintenance and build upon these credentials by earning...
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
talkbusiness.net
Cromwell relocates NWA office in downtown Springdale
Progress on a multimillion-dollar commercial renovation project in downtown Springdale took a tangible step forward in December with its first tenant. Cromwell Architects Engineers has established a 5,000-square-foot office for 10 employees on the second floor at 100 W. Emma Ave. It’s part of a more extensive redevelopment of the former First Security Bank complex, including retail, restaurant and office uses.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Boulevard Bread Company to open Fayetteville location
A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in Little Rock will soon expand to Fayetteville. The owners of Boulevard Bread Company are planning a new location at 2069 N. Crossover Road, in the space next to Washington Regional Urgent Care near Walmart Neighborhood Market. The restaurant first opened...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: The case of Eureka Springs’ Black Dog
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s always great to see people come together to help find a lost pet. In the shadow of the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, there are dogs everywhere. But this park is the last place a beloved black dog named Black Dog was seen.
dequeenbee.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Fort Smith
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Fort Smith, AR-OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Shaun White to visit Rogers for Walmart event
Shaun White and other professional snowboarders are coming to Rogers on Jan. 8 for Fiesta Twists 360˚ event.
KHBS
Here's what happened to Sam Walton's truck
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Workers towed Sam Walton's famous pickup truck from the Bentonville Square Thursday. The iconic red and white F-150 has become an icon of Walton's roots and a staple of downtown Bentonville. The truck that has been parked outside the Walmart Museum is a replica that is...
Springdale High School receives $105,115 grant for medical academy
An insurance company is making sure future health professionals are getting hands-on experience.
Springdale school organizes vigil for former Razorback Peyton Hillis
People are sending prayers and love to former Razorback Peyton Hillis that is fighting for his life in the hospital after a swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida.
Popular Springdale restaurant damaged in fire
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A popular Springdale restaurant suffered extensive damage after a second alarm fire Thursday night. According to Springdale fire officials, they were called around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 for a report of a fire at Joe’s Italian Grill on East Robinson Avenue. On-scene fire crews...
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
KHBS
Springdale florist chosen to assist with Sarah Huckabee Sanders's inaugural ball
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Springdale florist was chosen to help do the floral arrangements for Sarah Huckabee Sanders's inaugural ball next week. Glenn Schnetzinger owns Organic Creations in Springdale. He has extensive experience and training in the industry, and has even designed florals for the Oscars in the past.
northwestmoinfo.com
Arkansas Woman Charged With Harassing Daviess County Couple
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Daviess County authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Arkansas woman who they say harassed the parents of a man with whom she is in a relationship. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office twenty-eight year old Caitlyn Wolf of Fort Smith,...
Lavaca man wins $100,000 Powerball lottery on his birthday
A Lavaca man claimed a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 on Jan. 5.
Crews battle house fire in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crews in Fort Smith responded to a fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street on Friday, Jan. 6 at around 10 a.m. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), crews worked to put out a house fire in the area.
Fayetteville bars bring awareness on date rape drugs being used
Recently, Maxine's Tap Room posted on Facebook warning people to look out for date rape drugs being slipped into drinks.
