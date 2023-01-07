ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Public Library launches internet connectivity program

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library and local organizations are teaming up to help residents stay connected.

The library received more than $1 million from the emergency connectivity fund and that money is being used for laptops and iPads which are available for checkout.

Kristina Yezdeimer is the activities coordinator for the Siouxland center for active generations. The group has checked out four laptops, four iPads and a couple of hotspots which Yezdeimer says will help many senior citizens in Siouxland.

Federal grant allows Sioux City Public Library to launch new technology program

“In the past, we did like how to Zoom, do Zoom, so people can communicate with family members that far away, how to do online grocery shopping for delivery and pickup, doing banking,” Yezdeimer said.

Sioux City residents who wish to check out a laptop need a photo ID and proof of residence in order to get a library card. Residents can check out the laptops or iPads for up to three months.

