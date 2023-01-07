a couple dozen? this is not newsworthy. The wind and waves drive them to shore, and this year is way less than normal amount... can anybody do proper/accurate reporting anymore?
I have seen literally thousands of jellyfish washed up on beaches many times, and while night fishing off peers. like suspended white basketballs making their way on the morning tide.
Back in the 70s, at times, we barely got in the water sometimes because of them being everywhere. That and the tar balls. They can really give you pain if you came in contact with em. Would never keep us from going to Port Aransas though 🏄♂️🏊🏽♂️🤙🏻
Related
Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas
Hiker found dead at Texas' highest mountain, Guadalupe Peak Trail
Thousands Moved to Texas Last Year & Now Over 30 Million People Are Living Here
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Valley city ranks in top 10 of most Instagrammed places in Texas
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices
Texas Woman Saves Hundreds of Bats from Freezing
Texas Standard for Jan. 9, 2023: The most powerful Republican in Texas may not even live here
Texas Defiantly Stands Behind 'Border Wall' Of Shipping Containers
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
7 Must-Visit Texas Beach Towns This Year
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Got Emotional During His Texas Hunting Trip
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 16