ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 16

Dan DeAngelo
2d ago

a couple dozen? this is not newsworthy. The wind and waves drive them to shore, and this year is way less than normal amount... can anybody do proper/accurate reporting anymore?

Reply(1)
5
Lazarus 001
3d ago

I have seen literally thousands of jellyfish washed up on beaches many times, and while night fishing off peers. like suspended white basketballs making their way on the morning tide.

Reply
5
Chuck Taylor
3d ago

Back in the 70s, at times, we barely got in the water sometimes because of them being everywhere. That and the tar balls. They can really give you pain if you came in contact with em. Would never keep us from going to Port Aransas though 🏄‍♂️🏊🏽‍♂️🤙🏻

Reply
2
Related
KTSA

Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!

Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
TEXAS STATE
Voice of America

Texas Woman Saves Hundreds of Bats from Freezing

Recent cold weather in the Southwestern state of Texas almost claimed some unusual animal victims — bats. Bats are the only mammals that can fly. About 1,600 bats had gone into shock and fallen to the ground during unusually cold weather in the city of Houston. But the bats...
HOUSTON, TX
scenicstates.com

7 Must-Visit Texas Beach Towns This Year

Many people visit the Lone Star State for the live music, rodeos and ranches, sports, authentic Tex-Mex food, and NASA, but it isn’t particularly famous for over 20+ Texas beach towns. This year, I’m encouraging you to consider visiting at least one of the many beach towns in Texas....
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Got Emotional During His Texas Hunting Trip

Si Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame isn’t known for getting misty-eyed, but that’s exactly what happened on a recent episode of his podcast. Emotion overcame Silas as he recounted his recent hunting trip in Texas. He explained that the deer was so majestic, it induced tears while still in sight. As a seasoned hunter of many years, this heartfelt reaction to nature’s beauty took him by surprise and left an unforgettable impression.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

630K+
Followers
70K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy