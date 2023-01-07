Read full article on original website
Legislative session in Washington to begin Monday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state legislature will be back in session Monday in Olympia, with lawmakers returning fully in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. "With lawmakers all back in the capital for the most part probably unmasked, lobbyist in the rotunda and in the hallways and most significantly members of the public back in the committee hearing rooms testifying in person rather than on Zoom," said Austin Jenkins, a staff writer with Pluribus News and the host of "Inside Olympia," who is excited for what's to come. "This is a long 105-day budget writing session and frankly the one thing the legislature has to do is pass a balanced budget."
theorcasonian.com
Five issues to watch as the WA Legislature convenes Monday
OLYMPIA — After two years of debates, committee meetings and votes on Zoom, Washington legislators will return Monday in person to the Capitol. In the 105-day session, legislative leaders and Gov. Jay Inslee have signaled they’ll tackle thorny issues including homelessness, public safety, abortion rights and gun violence.
Chronicle
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
After chaotic vote for speaker, Oregon Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer happy to be sworn in
It was 1:40 a.m. Saturday when House representatives took their oaths – a ceremony that was expected to take place Tuesday. The swearing-in was delayed by the longest contest for speaker of the House in 164 years. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., finally secured the gavel after the 15th round of voting.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
KOMO News
Housing, homelessness crisis to be priority for state lawmakers in 2023
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Monday, Washington law makers will begin the process of mapping out 2023 and what will be top of mind as this year's legislative session begins. Housing and the homelessness crisis are once again receiving a focus. Governor Jay Inslee has a 4-billion-dollar proposal, to address...
Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
marijuanamoment.net
Washington Lawmakers Consider Drug Possession Penalties In New Session
“I do feel like there’s a consensus building to do something that’s public-health focused, but also a little bit of an increased role in the justice system.”. Should the legal system treat drug possession as a crime? How can society compel people with serious substance-use disorders to get treatment? And how do elected officials handle those questions?
KGMI
Survey: Washington voters more optimistic moving into 2023
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new survey of Washington voters finds they are optimistic heading into the new year. Pollster Stewart Elway says public sentiment has rebounded from last July, when a majority of those they polled said things were getting worse for themselves and their families. Party affiliation influenced...
Washington state just started capping carbon emissions. Here’s how it works.
Washington state rang in the New Year with the launch of its most ambitious plan to slash carbon pollution. The new “cap-and-invest” program is designed to follow in the footsteps of California, where a cap-and-trade system began in 2013, while trying to learn from its missteps. Signed into...
koze.com
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
This report outlines housing affordability solutions for Whatcom residents
Whatcom County residents are considered particularly cost burdened compared to the rest of the counties in the state.
FOX 28 Spokane
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality “is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren’t limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
WSU Requests State Legislature Boost Employee Compensation
PULLMAN - Securing additional state funding to boost employee compensation is WSU’s top priority during the Washington State legislative session that begins tomorrow. Alongside requests related to employee compensation, the university is also seeking funding for new degree programs as well as to address new construction and ongoing maintenance needs.
q13fox.com
Washington state law enforcement's legislative agenda
Less police pursuits are happening due to law enforcement changes passed in 2021. Law enforcement leaders want that rolled back during this year's legislative session.
Former AG Rob McKenna makes the case against Washington’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – Former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna detailed the legal case against the state’s new capital gains income tax during a recent online seminar put on by the free market Washington Policy Center think tank. McKenna, one of the lead attorneys in the case...
myedmondsnews.com
Bill aims to reduce packaging and improve recycling in Washington state.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging or WRAP Act — to be considered during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature — is designed to cut down on unnecessary packaging, which often is plastic, used only once and hard to recycle. The legislation was unveiled at an event...
What happened after the Jan. 6 confrontation in Olympia?
Two years after a violent riot engulfed the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s easy to forget that here in the other Washington a protest against federal election results also turned into a tense confrontation on the capitol campus in Olympia. Although the incident, during which more...
Washington healthcare workers push for new staffing laws, enforcement
SEATTLE — A coalition of state healthcare workers is again urging legislators to pass staffing standards that would set new limits on patient loads and increase enforcement of current laws. The "WA Safe + Healthy" coalition is also asking to move rule-making to the Department of Labor and Industries...
lynnwoodtimes.com
WA State Democrat Chair to step down after years of leading party wins
SEATTLE Wash., January 6, 2022—Washington State Democrat Chair Tina Podlodowski announced Wednesday that she will be stepping down as chair for the state party after six years of consecutive wins under her leadership. “We have gone from a 1-seat minority in the State Senate to a 9-seat majority, a...
