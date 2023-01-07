33 groups competing in 36th annual Onalaska Show Choir Classic

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Onalaska Hilltoppers and Express show choirs will host the 36th annual Show Choir Classic Competition.

33 groups from all over the midwest will compete at Onalaska High School.

The event is a major fundraiser for the choir program at the school.

A lot of work goes into an event like this.

Hundreds of volunteers help out each year.

The students in Onalaska’s show choirs help too.

Their director says the memories and connections they form make it all worth it.

“They make a lot of connections, a lot of friendships from all over,” said Onalaska High School Choir Director Richard Moses. “With social media now, you can stay in touch with someone from St. Paul.”

The event will begin with a concert choir competition and a middle school show choir competition on Friday, Jan. 13.

Tickets to attend those performances are $10.

High school show choirs will compete all day Saturday, Jan. 14.

You can buy an all-day pass for 20 bucks.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.