ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

33 groups competing in 36th annual Onalaska Show Choir Classic

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8hkt_0k6IZq9V00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Onalaska Hilltoppers and Express show choirs will host the 36th annual Show Choir Classic Competition.

33 groups from all over the midwest will compete at Onalaska High School.

The event is a major fundraiser for the choir program at the school.

A lot of work goes into an event like this.

Hundreds of volunteers help out each year.

The students in Onalaska’s show choirs help too.

Their director says the memories and connections they form make it all worth it.

“They make a lot of connections, a lot of friendships from all over,” said Onalaska High School Choir Director Richard Moses. “With social media now, you can stay in touch with someone from St. Paul.”

The event will begin with a concert choir competition and a middle school show choir competition on Friday, Jan. 13.

Tickets to attend those performances are $10.

High school show choirs will compete all day Saturday, Jan. 14.

You can buy an all-day pass for 20 bucks.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

January Top Notch Teacher: Onalaska High’s Sue Brewer

ONALASKA (WKBT)- Stepping into Sue Brewer’s classroom at Onalaska High School is like getting a taste of home. Brewer teaches family and consumer science. “Growing up, it was home economics. I loved those classes,” Brewer said. From cooking to child care, Brewer offers Lessons to fuel body– “She really brings joy to my day…Cooking is one of my favorite things...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

New year, new changes for Holmen Area Fire Department

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — The Holmen Area Fire Department is expanding. Thanks to a successful November referendum, the department will hire six firefighters this year for a full crew of about 12. The department is also in the early stages of recruiting a new fire chief. The department’s shared service agreement with the City of La Crosse ended at the...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Health System patients participate in kangaroo care

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is exceeding the national average for kangaroo care. New parents and newborns often take part in kangaroo care, also known as skin-to-skin contact, immediately after delivery. It’s been shown to provide several health benefits for the newborn and the parent, like a stabilized heartbeat, regulated temperature, and introduction to germs. Last year, labor...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A new look for the La Crosse School Board: Four seats are open in the spring election

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — This April, voters will fill four seats on the La Crosse’s School Board of Education. It’s the highest number of openings in 31 years. “It’s up to a vote for four simply because they’ve had resignations on the board,” said La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. Earlier last year, school board member Rob Abraham resigned. “I...
LA CROSSE, WI
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy