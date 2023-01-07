Read full article on original website
Man charged in daylight killing on Gloucester County street
Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man in the shooting death of a Woodbury resident last week. Tyler L. McKinney, 22, shot Brandon L. Blanton, 21, multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
NJ teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, cops say
WESTFIELD — A middle school art teacher overdosed on fentanyl in front of students and had drugs stored in the classroom closet, according to police. 57-year-old Frank Thompson, a teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School, overdosed on the deadly substance at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to Westfield police Chief Christopher Battiloro.
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
Trenton man gets life term for murder during Willingboro robbery
MOUNT HOLLY – A Trenton man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Willingboro woman during a holdup. Devon Woods, 28, will have no possibility of parole, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Woods was found guilty in October of murder, robbery and other...
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
Violent crime down in Camden County despite recent murders of 2 teens: prosecutor
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local organizations are working to prevent youth violence following the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old and the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy within one month of each other.The 16-year-old's death marked the first homicide of the year in Camden County.It happened roughly four weeks after 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen was shot and killed following a birthday party. "It's always tough, especially when a kid is involved," Maria Hernandez said. "Probably one of the toughest parts of our jobs." Hernandez supervises Camden Center for Family Services' Cure4Camden, which works with young...
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Ocean County, NJ
A 35-year-old man in Ocean County is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman was stabbed multiple times Thursday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the scene unfolded around 5:30 when an officer with the Brick Township Police Department was conducting a routine check of an area off of Cherry Quay Road when a vehicle with two flat tires was spotted in a parking lot.
Man Faces 4 Years For Stealing ATV In Mullica
A Camden man faces a four-year state prison sentence for stealing an ATV from a yard in Atlantic County, authorities said. Julio Arroyo, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to theft of a Honda ATV from a property in Mullica in May 2019. Arroyo admitted that he unlawfully entered...
Philadelphia police ramping up patrols in areas hardest hit by gun violence
At least 100 additional officers will be fanning out in North Philadelphia, Kensington and Germantown.
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
Family, neighbors hold vigil for missing Montgomery County woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- The search continues for a missing mother from Montgomery County, as a community gathers to pray for her safe return. Jennifer Brown hasn't been seen or heard from since Tuesday.Her family is desperate to find her. They gathered for a vigil Saturday to make more people aware of her disappearance.Sanding together in prayer, family, friends and neighbors are holding onto hope and praying for the safe return of the 43-year-old loving mother."Someone knows where my niece is and please please someone speak up," aunt Diane Brehm said. "We're begging for her, for her family, for...
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Two girls are in custody in connection with the carjacking of a 54-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot, police said.In the January 2 incident, police say the girls forced their way into an SUV before driving away with the victim still inside and threatening her life.They later pulled over, got the victim out of the car and sped off with the vehicle, police said. The SUV was found a few hours later on North Dover Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.The girls, ages 13 and 14, were identified and arrested Friday night, according to Upper Merion Township police. Their names are not being released because of their age. The girls were charged with robbery, kidnapping and other charges. They are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Center.
Officer saves life of woman found stabbed on Cherry Quay bike trail
A Brick Township police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a woman he found stabbed on the Cherry Quay bike trail.
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
