Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Christina Hall’s Husband Reveals He ‘Medically Retired’ From Being a Police Officer, Calls It a ‘Thankless Job’
Christina Hall's husband, Josh, got candid about his former work in the police force, and said "all officers are not saints."
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse shares secret items she hides behind her desk during live show
Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse has revealed she keeps a spare pair of clothes behind her desk to keep comfortable while filming. Asked by OK! if she brings any comforts on set, Mabuse revealed that she always has a pair of warm clothes on hand. "I have a heater, a hot water bottle and I don’t wear my shoes," she said.
When will The Traitors season 2 come to the BBC?
The Traitors season one spoilers follow. All we want to know is, will The Traitors be getting a second UK series on the BBC?. The format first arrived on screens in the Netherlands in 2021, but it's hard to remember a time before The Traitors became our newest obsession. There's...
EastEnders confirms Chelsea Fox twist in Denise and Ravi story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air another twist in the story between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati as her daughter Chelsea is thrown in the mix. Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been getting a little too cosy, despite her assurances that she's happy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
EastEnders' Zack Hudson in emotional scenes as HIV storyline continues
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired emotional scenes for Zack Hudson as his HIV storyline continues. Earlier this week, Zack's old friend Brett paid him a visit and encouraged him to get tested for HIV. The two used to share steroid needles, and Brett has now found out that he is HIV-positive.
Prince Harry responds to big question about Netflix's The Crown
Prince Harry has confirmed that he does indeed watch The Crown. As part of his promotional tour to promote his much-talked-about memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex stopped by US chat show The Late Show last night (January 10). During the conversation with Stephen Colbert, Harry was asked about whether...
Homeland star Claire Danes expecting third child with husband Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy have confirmed that they are expecting their third child together. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People, although information about how far along Danes is and whether they are expecting a boy or a girl have been kept private for now.
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis open up over living together in real life
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis have opened up about what it's like for them living together in real life. The duo, who play Theo Poulos and Felicity Newman respectively, aren't a couple, but are living together as friends as many people do nowadays. Unlike most people, their shared place is right by the beach in Sydney.
EastEnders - Are Lacey Turner and Lillia Turner related?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has recently thrown Lily Slater into the spotlight with a big issue-based story exploring underage pregnancy. With Lily getting more time on screen, it hasn't gone unnoticed that the young actor, played by Lillia Turner, shares the same surname as her on-screen mum, Stacey Slater actress Lacey Turner. So just to recap: Lillia Turner plays Lily Slater, Lacey Turner plays Stacey Slater. Got that?
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard reveals shooting aftermath in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard has promised major repercussions from Tuesday's hour-long special, which sees Eric Foster's storyline come to a head. The actor's character Tony Hutchinson is about to have his entire world turned upside-down, as his brother Eric goes on the attack on the day of a family funeral.
Coronation Street confirms who Stephen Reid kills next in dark storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed that killer Stephen Reid will claim another victim next week. Stephen has spent the past few months covering up the death of Leo Thompkins – but he's about to have another tragedy on his conscience. In next week's episodes, Stephen is...
Glass Onion's Mona Lisa scene had an unexpected movie inspiration
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers follow. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson has confirmed an unexpected inspiration for the movie's climactic Mona Lisa scene. At the end of the recent Netflix hit, Helen Brand (Janelle Monáe) destroys Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) Glass Onion compound, in...
Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer
The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face Whitney baby fears in HIV story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week. The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9). Zack's life will...
Emmerdale reveals Kyle Winchester's fate after Al confession
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired a heartbreaking fate for Kyle after his confession he killed Al. Late last year, Kyle shot Al dead during an armed standoff with Cain Dingle, and while he has since admitted to police what he did, they wanted a formal confession on the record.
