markerzone.com
AFTER BEING CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS, MICHAEL EYSSIMONT EATS HEAVY PUNCH FROM JOSH BROWN
In his first game with his new team since being claimed off waivers, San Jose Sharks forward Michael Eyssimont dropped the gloves with Arizona bruiser Josh Brown. Eyssimont wanted to make a good impression with his new club, which is respectable. This was a short fight, but he ate a solid right-hander from Brown before going down.
markerzone.com
NHL GMS TO ADDRESS GOALIES DISLODGING NETS AT MARCH MEETINGS
The NHL Situation Room apparently took notice of Toronto goaltender Matt Murray fiddling with his net on Sunday night, and it appears as though the league intends to address the issue as a whole, not just Murray. According to Michael Russo - Minnesota Wild correspondent for The Athletic - NHL...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER ZAC RINALDO LANDS COACHING ROLE IN ONTARIO
Former National Hockey League enforcer Zac Rinaldo hasn't played since the 2020-21 season when he was with the Calgary Flames. Despite having a contract in place for the 2021-22 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he did not appear in a game for them because he wasn't vaccinated. It appears...
markerzone.com
KLIM KOSTIN CONTINUES TO EARN ADMIRATION OF OILERS FANS, DROPS GLOVES W/ BRENDAN LEMIEUX
Klim Kostin has been a breath of fresh air for Oilers fans since he arrived this fall via trade from the St. Louis Blues. Kostin is playing on a one-year, $750,000 deal, but ask Oilers fans, and they will admit he's playing at a discount. He has just 9 points...
markerzone.com
23-YEAR-OLD GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR JANUARY 10TH
After a couple days of inactivity on the waiver wire, Tuesday saw a couple of placements by the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Buffalo Sabres defenceman Casey Fitzgerald and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL.
markerzone.com
BRUINS FANS ERUPT W/ HILARIOUS CHANT IN ANAHEIM DURING SUNDAY'S ROUT
Boston sports fans are a special breed, this is hardly news. Bruins' fans took over Anaheim's Honda Center on Sunday night when the B's destroyed the Ducks by a final score of 7-1. Before the final buzzer let out, though, the visiting crowd erupted in a. Yankees Suck. chant despite...
NFL Head Coach Apologizes Following His Final Game
The New York Jets' 2022 season ended in disappointment, with no playoff berth and a regular season finale loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh issued an apology to everyone. “You know, I say sorry to everybody . . . all the players, all...
markerzone.com
OHL POWERHOUSE REPORTEDLY ACQUIRES SEATTLE KRAKEN PROSPECT SHANE WRIGHT
After the Seattle Kraken assigned 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright back to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL, it was only a matter of time before he was traded to a contending team. Well, the Shane Wright sweepstakes are reportedly over as according to Ken Campbell, his landing spot...
markerzone.com
COYOTES FORWARD DYLAN GUENTHER'S RIGHTS TRADED IN THE WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther is coming off a strong World Junior tournament that saw him score the 'golden goal' in the final against Czechia, giving Canada their second consecutive title. After the tournament, Guenther was sent back to the Coyotes, while Canada's other two NHL players, Brandt Clarke and...
markerzone.com
PAIR OF CANADIAN TEAMS INTERESTED IN WILD DEFENCEMAN MATT DUMBA
Pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Matt Dumba is no stranger to being named in trade rumours and there's no question that any team in the National Hockey League would like to have him on their blue line. During Tuesday's edition of 'Insider Trading' on TSN, Darren Dreger mentioned that the...
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
markerzone.com
BREAKING - FORMER CONSULTANT SUES NHLPA FOR $100M
Per TSN's Rick Westhead, former NHLPA consultant Richard Rodier filed a $100M lawsuit against the NHL's Players' Association for - basically - manipulating data, which allowed the NHL to pay players less money. Allegedly. Full story:. Westhead writes, "Under the NHL and NHLPA's collective bargaining agreement, players receive 50 per...
markerzone.com
TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
NHL
'THIS IS SO SICK'
CHICAGO - There are some buildings - like this one - that take your breath way. Most of us can only imagine what it's like to stand at centre ice here, before the 19,717 seats that make it one of the NHL's largest. While the next step, certainly, is getting...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS ROOKIE ANDREI KUZMENKO DRAWING INTEREST FROM TEAMS AROUND THE NHL
Vancouver Canucks rookie forward Andrei Kuzmenko is enjoying a pretty solid first year in the National Hockey League, after spending the previous eight seasons in the KHL. When Kuzmenko decided to head to North America, he was highly coveted by teams around the NHL, but it was the Canucks who ultimately landed him, signing the 26-year-old to a one-year contract worth $1 million.
markerzone.com
MATT MURRAY CAUGHT TOYING WITH HIS NET DURING LIVE PLAY
Earlier this season, Matt Murray was called out by Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason for deliberately dislodging his net while the opposition held offensive zone possession. On Sunday night, Murray was captured on video toying with his net while play was live, generating questions from fans among other inquiries.
markerzone.com
SABRES LIKELY TO LOSE 2019 DRAFT PICK AFTER NOT AGREEING TO CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres are likely going to lose their 2019 third round pick Erik Portillo, after failing to come to a contract agreement. According to insider Jeff Marek, Portillo is looking into exploring free agency after his time at the University of Michigan is up. The Sabres are already sitting pretty in net with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi showing signs of being stars in the NHL, so a trade for his rights could also be in the works.
markerzone.com
SHARKS' REPORTER BELIEVES TEAM WILL MOVE ITS LEADING GOAL SCORER
The San Jose Sharks are in as great of a position as anyone to sell off some players at or before the NHL's March 3rd trade deadline. Most of the national spotlight has rested upon defenseman Erik Karlsson, most likely because he is on a 100-point pace halfway through the season.
markerzone.com
DANAULT BEATS DOWN PULJUJARVI FOLLOWING HIT ON TEAMMATE (VIDEO)
The LA Kings put a beating on the Edmonton Oilers on the scoreboard Monday night, defeating them 6-3. Phil Danault also decided to put a beating on the Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi following a hit on teammate Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson was skating through the neutral zone when Puljujarvi caught him with...
