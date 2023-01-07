Read full article on original website
Annual “Snowflake Crop” hosted by “Creative Memories Independent”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Meanwhile, others in Joplin did a little scrapbookin’ today. The annual “Snowflake Crop” event was hosted by members of the “Creative Memories Independent” group. Attendees dressed in pajamas for the monthly session, to catch up with one another and create scrapbooks.
Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
GMFS Lamar Mental Health Fair
We welcome Keli Selby and Jerod M. Morey for Lamar’s 1st Annual Mental Health Fair! About Our Kids, Inc. and the Barton County Ambulance District will be hosting our 1st Annual Mental Health Fair January 12 from 9a-6p. Find out more about this wonderful cause and event right here!
Creating a “Glass Cactus”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some also gathered in Joplin, today, to learn a form of art using a unique material. That gathering happened at ‘Spiva Center for the Arts’ inside the new ‘Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex’. Attendees created a model glass cactus. Jane...
Kickboxing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a time of year when many people are setting health and wellness goals, some folks in Southwest Missouri are getting a head start. They’re working towards those goals at the “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. The facility offers several different fitness...
Job Centers call for more women to consider the ironworker’s field
JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field. The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program. Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed...
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area
GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
“Polar Bear Ride”, a chilly tradition
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Hideout Harley Davidson” kicks off the new year with a chilly tradition. It’s the annual “Polar Bear Ride” and it’s been happening during the first full weekend in January for the past 15 years. 50 bikers started their Saturday bundling...
Storytime pottery event at “Firehouse Pottery of Joplin”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some kids had a little creative fun in Joplin. A storytime pottery event was held at the “Firehouse Pottery of Joplin”. Attendees started out by listening to the children’s book “Pajama Time”. It was read to them by Charity Hawkins, who...
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
New beginnings in store for Hollywood Theaters, businesses in Downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – January 5 is the last day families could catch a movie at Regal Hollywood Theaters on College Station. But, the building is here to stay. “We are going to be working with the owners of the theater to look at new uses for that,” Downtown Springfield Association Executive Director Rusty Worley said. […]
5-Star Moving pitches in for new Habitat For Humanity recipients
JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the biggest hassles of changing addresses is lining up and paying movers. But two Joplin area women won’t have to worry about that process. “It was huge, huge relief,” said Teresa Davis, Habitat House Recipient. Regina Ehrmantrout and Teresa Davis are the...
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
New Joplin facility offers more intensive care for patients 65+
Joplin, Mo.— A new medical clinic is open in Joplin, geared at patients 65 and older. Mercy 65 Prime Plus opened Wednesday and celebrated today (1/06) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special blessing. It’s located at 2216 East 32nd Street — on the west side of Mid-Missouri Bank.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Missouri
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a Black male entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
Mail truck overturns
