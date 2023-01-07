Damar Hamlin told he ‘won the game of life’ by Decatur native

CINCINNATI (WCIA) — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his recovery following an on-field collapse earlier this week, he is receiving care from, among others, a doctor with a connection to central Illinois.

Dr. Timothy Pritts, a Professor of Surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, is originally from Decatur. He attended Eisenhower High School before enrolling at Illinois Wesleyan University, majoring in biology. He attended medical school at Northwestern University before receiving a Ph.D. in molecular physiology from UC. He remained in the UC health system upon completing his education.

Pritts got his moment in the national spotlight earlier this week when he gave an update in a virtual press conference on Hamlin’s condition. Pritts spoke of the moment when Hamlin awoke from a coma; his first question, in writing, was who won the football game.

“When he asked, ‘Did we win?’ the answer is ‘Yes. You know, Damar, you won. You won the game of life,'” Pritts said.

Hamlin is still recovering but is in a much better condition than he was in earlier this week. The Buffalo Bills tweeted on Friday that his breathing tube was removed overnight and he is able to talk, indicating that his neurologic function is intact. He also FaceTimed into a team meeting to speak with his teammates, telling them that he loved them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.