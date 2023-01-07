Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?Fatim HemrajStanwood, WA
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this weekKristen WaltersBellingham, WA
KGMI
Mount Vernon Police release identity of woman found dead along Skagit River
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Mount Vernon Police have identified a woman found dead earlier this week. Police say 47-year-old Erika A. Bowen was found Wednesday morning, January 4th, in the Young’s Bar area, which is a fishing spot along the Skagit River. She is a longtime resident of...
MyNorthwest.com
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound
Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
KHQ Right Now
Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops
SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
thurstontalk.com
Washington Coast Recreational Razor Clam Season Remains on Hold
Submitted by Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife. The 2022-23 Washington recreational razor clam season remains closed until further notice on ALL beaches. Marine toxin levels (specifically domoic acid) remain above the action level or have not yet satisfied requirements for reopening. We will continue testing, but at this time do not have an estimate of when digging can proceed.
beachconnection.net
Ethereal in the Deep: Sea Angels of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast
(Seaside, Oregon) – Every great once in awhile, there's something actually angelic that winds up on the beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast. They're known as sea angels. (Photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) In actuality, they're a kind of sea slug and they live in...
KOMO News
Western Washington's version of Santa Ana winds? Cascadia winds explained
You have undoubtedly heard of the infamous Santa Ana winds in Southern California: the gusty and hot desert breeze that brings on intense heat and severe fire danger to the Los Angeles Basin. Did you know that we have a similar phenomenon here in western Washington?. In recent years, our...
lakechelannow.com
Lake Chelan Winterfest Begins Next Weekend!
The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce is proud to present Lake Chelan Winterfest 2023, starting next weekend in downtown Chelan! We are anticipating over 15,000 visitors – our biggest year ever. This event is a cornerstone of the economic vitality of the region in the month of January. Visitors...
Chronicle
Kohberger Housed in Small Jail With Mix of Alleged Criminals
The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected to the...
Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash
PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
nwsportsmanmag.com
USGS Maps More Washington Deer, Elk Herd Migration Corridors
New year, new maps showing important migratory corridors of Evergreen State big game animals – mule deer in the Central Washington and whitetails and elk in the northeast corner. The cartography is part of federal, tribal and state wildlife managers’ continuing investigation into the seasonal movements of deer, elk...
seattleite.com
Tulip Town Bloom 2023 Tickets Are On Sale Now!
Welcome to 2023, which so far, has been mostly a mix of grey gloom and rain. While this weather isn’t out of the norm, it still hits hard every year, at least for me. Time to look forward to warmer temperatures, longer days ahead, and clearer skies. It’s not too early to start planning some springtime activities, like visiting the tulip festival!
kpq.com
Fish and Wildlife Prohibit Contact Between Bighorn Sheep and Domestic Sheep in State Wildlife Areas
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is prohibiting visitors from bringing domestic sheep and goats to WDFW-owned land, in order to protect bighorn sheep populations. Historically, domestic sheep and goats have acted as carriers for the Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) bacteria, which would not affect them personally, but proved...
New Washington State law Increased Wholesale gas Prices by 33 Cents a Gallon, Says Schoesler
Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee that took effect Jan. 1 are already causing fuel prices in Washington to rise, says state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. Schoesler, who represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District, said he was notified by the Washington Independent Energy Distributors Association...
Chronicle
'There's Not Much Doubt': Families of Idaho Students React to Suspect's Initial Court Appearance and New Details Released
MOSCOW, Idaho — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. "I just got overcome with emotions," Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected...
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
salish-current.org
Bulkheads: protecting property at what cost to the environment?
Bulkheadsclimate changefloodingsalmon habitatSan Juan Countysea-level riseSkagitWhatcom. Seasonal high tides brought flooding to low-lying shoreline areas in late December and put local counties under a coastal flooding advisory, with Salish Sea waters rising over roadways and flowing into homes Whatcom County’s Sandy Point on Dec. 27. Storm surges, “king” tides,...
