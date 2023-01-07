Welcome to 2023, which so far, has been mostly a mix of grey gloom and rain. While this weather isn’t out of the norm, it still hits hard every year, at least for me. Time to look forward to warmer temperatures, longer days ahead, and clearer skies. It’s not too early to start planning some springtime activities, like visiting the tulip festival!

MOUNT VERNON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO