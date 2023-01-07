PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a vehicle traveling the wrong way in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 access road at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was accessing the on-ramp at 44th Street. That’s when the female driver, later identified as 52-year-old Melley McNaughton, looped around and started driving the wrong way on the on-ramp to evade the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver, a technique where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, oftentimes in pursuits. At that point when troopers crashed into her car, McNaughton then crashed into another car that was entering the Loop 202 on-ramp.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO