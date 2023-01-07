ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bylas, AZ

KTAR.com

Valley woman gets 10 years for defrauding insurance company she worked for

PHOENIX — A Valley woman was sentenced this week to 10 years behind bars for stealing $2.5 million from the insurance company that employed her. Jamie Leeanne Baltazar, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft after defrauding Oxford Life Insurance Company for nearly a decade, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of shooting police sergeant dies after second shooting in Tempe

PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix died after he was involved in a separate officer-involved shooting on Saturday, authorities announced. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was taken to the hospital following the Tempe shooting where he died from his injuries, the Tempe Police...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought

PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
actionnews5.com

Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
CHANDLER, AZ
kyma.com

Suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting on Friday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Phoenix have identified a suspect they say fled the area after opening fire on a detective Friday night. The search is on for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne. Police described Hearne as "armed and dangerous" and wanted for a number of charges. Authorities also say...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix child hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves

PHOENIX - Police say a young child is in critical condition but is stable after they accidentally shot themselves at a Phoenix apartment on Saturday, Jan. 8. The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the child somehow managed to get ahold of a gun inside the apartment. The child was struck by a bullet after mishandling the gun and was taken to the hospital, officials said.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains

An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KOLD-TV

DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a vehicle traveling the wrong way in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 access road at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was accessing the on-ramp at 44th Street. That’s when the female driver, later identified as 52-year-old Melley McNaughton, looped around and started driving the wrong way on the on-ramp to evade the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver, a technique where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, oftentimes in pursuits. At that point when troopers crashed into her car, McNaughton then crashed into another car that was entering the Loop 202 on-ramp.
PHOENIX, AZ

