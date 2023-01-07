Read full article on original website
Valley Woman Steals $2.5 Million from Arizona Based Company, Sentenced to Prison
Last month, Jamie Leeanne Baltazar pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, class 2 felonies. This week a Maricopa County judge sentenced Baltazar to 10 years in prison to be served in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Working as a claims processor for Oxford Life Insurance Company handling medical payments...
Graham County man sentenced for second-degree murder
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Marvin Tona, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 293 months in prison.
Valley woman gets 10 years for defrauding insurance company she worked for
PHOENIX — A Valley woman was sentenced this week to 10 years behind bars for stealing $2.5 million from the insurance company that employed her. Jamie Leeanne Baltazar, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft after defrauding Oxford Life Insurance Company for nearly a decade, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Friday.
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody
Ben Crump is suing over the in-custody death of Akeem Terrell, who died in Maricopa County jail after being physically restrained similar to George Floyd. The post ‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody appeared first on NewsOne.
'This is no accident': Gun violence in Peoria is down after years of increases, police say
PEORIA − The Peoria Police Department announced that overall statistics regarding gun violence last year were down compared to 2021, and that downturn reversed a three-year upward trend from 2019 to 2021. Homicides and shootings were down 27% and 28% respectively in 2022 compared to the year prior. In...
Man accused of shooting police sergeant dies after second shooting in Tempe
PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix died after he was involved in a separate officer-involved shooting on Saturday, authorities announced. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was taken to the hospital following the Tempe shooting where he died from his injuries, the Tempe Police...
Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought
PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
Phoenix police identify woman allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend just before the new year in a far west Phoenix. On Friday, Sgt. Brian Bower identified the victim as 50-year-old Marie Tachell. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday,...
Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson
CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
Suspect wanted in officer-involved shooting on Friday
PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Phoenix have identified a suspect they say fled the area after opening fire on a detective Friday night. The search is on for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne. Police described Hearne as "armed and dangerous" and wanted for a number of charges. Authorities also say...
Man dead after Mesa shooting, no charges filed
A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 80th Street and University Drive in Mesa Saturday morning.
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phoenix child hospitalized after accidentally shooting themselves
PHOENIX - Police say a young child is in critical condition but is stable after they accidentally shot themselves at a Phoenix apartment on Saturday, Jan. 8. The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the child somehow managed to get ahold of a gun inside the apartment. The child was struck by a bullet after mishandling the gun and was taken to the hospital, officials said.
Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains
An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
Suspect believed to have shot Scottsdale officer dies after Saturday shootout, officer released from hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — The man police believe shot a Scottsdale police officer in Phoenix Friday night has died after a shootout with police in Tempe early Saturday evening. The officer who was shot Friday has since been released from the hospital. Kenneth Hearne's death was confirmed in a tweet...
Woman who took viral video speaks to ABC15 about reporter handcuffed by police
Despite a Phoenix police officer’s threat of arrest, Katelyn Parady continued to record as an officer handcuffed a Wall Street Journal reporter, who was trying to interview people outside a bank.
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a vehicle traveling the wrong way in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 access road at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was accessing the on-ramp at 44th Street. That’s when the female driver, later identified as 52-year-old Melley McNaughton, looped around and started driving the wrong way on the on-ramp to evade the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver, a technique where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, oftentimes in pursuits. At that point when troopers crashed into her car, McNaughton then crashed into another car that was entering the Loop 202 on-ramp.
Former AZ Supreme Court chief justice leading investigation into Election Day printer issues
Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead an independent investigation into printer problems at some polling locations in Maricopa County on Election Day. McGregor has helmed similar inquiries, such as a 2019 investigation into issues with locks on state prison cell doors. Maricopa County officials said printer...
