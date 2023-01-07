ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Surf's Up: World's Best Turn out for Junior Championship in Encinitas

Local legend — and international surfing superstar — Rob Machado was on the beach Monday in Del Mar to celebrate surfing's next generation, including Encinitas' legend-in-the-making, Alyssa Spencer. Dozens of the premier surfers in the world 20-and-under turned out for the World Junior Championships at Encinitas' Seaside Reef....
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Ocean Beach Pier Damaged Due to Heavy Surf, Closed Until Further Notice

The San Diego Lifeguards advised that the Ocean Beach Pier should remain closed after heavy surf and tide caused damage. The pier has been closed since Thursday morning due to a storm that hit the county and brought a high surf warning for the coast. The City of San Diego said once the surf drops, the lifeguards can assess for damage to see if it's safe for public use.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Small Quake Shakes Desert in Far East San Diego County

A relatively small earthquake occurred early Monday afternoon near the community of Borrego Springs, according to the US Geological Survey. The M3.3 temblor struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs, the USGS said. This is the second quake in the area in as many weeks....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Big swell wipes out Del Mar sand berms, causes minor flooding

DEL MAR — Large swells as a result of a winter storm on Friday led to minor flooding in parts of Del Mar as well as closures of some beach access points after large waves cleared several of the sand berms constructed along the shore. Seawater that crashed against...
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

Where and When Are the Big Waves Hitting San Diego?

Hey, we know, it's a local break, but still, how can you figure out how to see the big waves in San Diego created by this week's bomb cyclone hitting the West Coast?. Before getting into it too deep, let's post a caveat: San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz urged locals to use avoid the coast, if possible.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Timeline: How Long Will the Rain Last in San Diego County?

It’s raining, it’s pouring and the atmospheric river responsible for this winter storm will continue to deliver the much-needed rain through the majority of our Thursday. Gusty winds, high surf and potentially damaging rainfall are in store for San Diego County as a storm from our north makes its way to our region. Per NBC 7 Weathercaster Brooke Martell’s forecast, here’s a timeline of when we can anticipate the inclement weather:
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

