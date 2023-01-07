Read full article on original website
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
2news.com
Officer Injured, One Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in West Reno
One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening. A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt. Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a call of a "suspicious...
2news.com
Officer Hospitalized After Shooting In West Reno
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown. Investigators say Reno Police initially responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call.
Police officer shot, 1 suspect dead and another injured in Nevada shooting
A shooting in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday left a suspect dead and a police officer and another suspect injured. SWAT teams were called in to help police handle the situation.
Record-Courier
Off-duty Douglas prosecutor arrested in DUI rollover
A single-vehicle rollover early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of an off-duty Douglas County prosecutor. The collision occurred at around 1:12 a.m. at Highway 395 and Topsy Lane, according to District Attorney Mark Jackson. Douglas County deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, Michael Hanley, 26, of Gardnerville. “The...
kunr.org
City manager picks Stockton police deputy chief over Sparks police chief for next Reno police chief
Kathryn Nance, deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, was picked to lead the Reno Police Department (RPD). It has a similar-sized staff to RPD. She’s been with the department since 1996. Nance was chosen over Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth. During a public meet and greet in December,...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Investigation
Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northeast Reno. The investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Reno Man Arrested, Charged With Open Murder in Fatal Shooting
Reno Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Wedekind Road late Monday night. Police say the unidentified victim died on scene. Police say after everyone involved was interviewed, they arrested 33-year-old Ray McBride on an open murder charge. The investigation is ongoing. If you have...
kkoh.com
Reward Offered After Suspect Steals Video Games in Carson City
Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a larceny suspect in Carson City. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white male adult entered a video game store called Retro Replay and stole two plastic bins filled with video games. The games are valued at around $1,200. He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
2news.com
Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Sparks Police Investigating
Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day. Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m. Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown...
2news.com
Woman Arrested After Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe. A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
KOLO TV Reno
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 15, school police were called to Dilworth Middle School after what the principal described in an email as “an altercation… that resulted in an injury for a staff member.”. During an interview with a DMS educator, she revealed the incident involved a...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying person of interest in fraud case
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office needs help in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that occurred in Dayton. The sheriff's office says the person of interest attempted to cash a stolen check with a possibly stolen identification at a Greater Nevada Credit Union on December 19, 2022.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
FOX Reno
911 call reveals Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by Snowcat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 911 service call log reveals actor Jeremy Renner was "completely crushed" by snowplowing equipment earlier this week outside his Reno home. According to the call log obtained by News 4 & Fox 11 through a public records request from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a person was reported to have been ran over by a Snowcat. The log revealed the caller was screaming, and the subject was moaning loudly in the background with serious bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings December 12 through 18
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Ashlie Shaw, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court, Canal Township Justice Court. Michael...
Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat
UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
