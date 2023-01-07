ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Officer Injured, One Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in West Reno

One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening. A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt. Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a call of a "suspicious...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Off-duty Douglas prosecutor arrested in DUI rollover

A single-vehicle rollover early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of an off-duty Douglas County prosecutor. The collision occurred at around 1:12 a.m. at Highway 395 and Topsy Lane, according to District Attorney Mark Jackson. Douglas County deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, Michael Hanley, 26, of Gardnerville. “The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide

Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Man Arrested, Charged With Open Murder in Fatal Shooting

Reno Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Wedekind Road late Monday night. Police say the unidentified victim died on scene. Police say after everyone involved was interviewed, they arrested 33-year-old Ray McBride on an open murder charge. The investigation is ongoing. If you have...
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Reward Offered After Suspect Steals Video Games in Carson City

Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a larceny suspect in Carson City. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white male adult entered a video game store called Retro Replay and stole two plastic bins filled with video games. The games are valued at around $1,200. He then left the store in a U-Haul westbound on William Street.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Search for missing teen from Reno continues

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley death investigation continues

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Sparks Police Investigating

Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day. Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m. Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

911 call reveals Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by Snowcat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 911 service call log reveals actor Jeremy Renner was "completely crushed" by snowplowing equipment earlier this week outside his Reno home. According to the call log obtained by News 4 & Fox 11 through a public records request from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a person was reported to have been ran over by a Snowcat. The log revealed the caller was screaming, and the subject was moaning loudly in the background with serious bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings December 12 through 18

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Ashlie Shaw, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court, Canal Township Justice Court. Michael...
FALLON, NV
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat

UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy