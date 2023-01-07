ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Five-year January 9 Montecito mudslides remembrance event canceled

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKXjM_0k6IY66t00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Montecito Fire Protection District announced the cancellation of its annual remembrance event, " Raising Our Light ," scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, the five-year anniversary of the Montecito mudslides.

Montecito Fire Department said the event has been canceled due to forecasted rain.

The Montecito Community Partnership Team is still looking to reschedule the ceremony when weather is better for in-person events.

Raising Our Light has been held each year to remember the 23 lives that were tragically taken in the Jan. 9, 2018 mudslides .

Although the ceremony is canceled, the memories and emotions connected with the anniversary are not. The Community Wellness Team, formed in response to the Jan. 9, 2018 mudslides, remains available by phone at 805-364-2750 or you can click here to visit their website.

The post Five-year January 9 Montecito mudslides remembrance event canceled appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Winter Storm Advisory: Major Impact to Santa Barbara County

Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture. Unplanned power outages are possible....
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Evacuation orders and flash flood warning issued for much of Santa Barbara County, shelter-in-place issued for impact areas

Santa Barbara County officials upgraded the evacuation warning to an order, and expanded it to impact areas throughout the county. Officials also issued a flash flood warning for much of the county, and a shelter-in-place for impact areas. The post Evacuation orders and flash flood warning issued for much of Santa Barbara County, shelter-in-place issued for impact areas appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

The Rain Has Arrived In Ventura County, But The Heaviest Will Be Monday Afternoon And Night

(The radar track above is at 10:25 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The rain arrived in Ventura County Sunday evening and we should see steady light to moderate rainfall...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Another Week Of Rain On The Way To Ventura County

(The radar track above is at 2:10 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The good news is that Ventura County is going to get another week of much-needed rain. The...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KTLA.com

High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor

This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy