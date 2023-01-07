Five-year January 9 Montecito mudslides remembrance event canceled

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Montecito Fire Protection District announced the cancellation of its annual remembrance event, " Raising Our Light ," scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, the five-year anniversary of the Montecito mudslides.

Montecito Fire Department said the event has been canceled due to forecasted rain.

The Montecito Community Partnership Team is still looking to reschedule the ceremony when weather is better for in-person events.

Raising Our Light has been held each year to remember the 23 lives that were tragically taken in the Jan. 9, 2018 mudslides .

Although the ceremony is canceled, the memories and emotions connected with the anniversary are not. The Community Wellness Team, formed in response to the Jan. 9, 2018 mudslides, remains available by phone at 805-364-2750 or you can click here to visit their website.

