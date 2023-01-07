ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon 14-year-old shot in the back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins woman shot in neck while sleeping

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman is in stable condition after being shot in the neck while asleep in her apartment. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department 19-year-old Tanyla Miller was sleeping in her apartment in Randal Heights on Elberta Road when there was an altercation between unknown subjects outside of the apartments. Shots were fired and struck several apartments, one of those bullets hit Miller in the neck. She was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. The shooting remains under investigation.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Fort Hawkins reopens for 2023

MACON, Ga. — Macon's birthplace reopened on Saturday after several weeks off for the holidays. Now, Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "It also means that Macon is getting a gift again of its wonderful gem that we...
MACON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy