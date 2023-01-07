Read full article on original website
Mental Health Monday: Staying motivated through your new years resolutions
MACON, Ga. — When the clock strikes midnight and a new year begins it not only brings a sense of accomplishment about having made it another year, but also a positive feeling to set new goals. "I try to clean up at home, try to clean my kitchen, and...
Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
Macon 14-year-old shot in the back
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
'People can visibly see a difference': Dublin to plant 1,000 trees for a more peaceful atmosphere
DUBLIN, Ga. — Something's growing in Dublin -- 1,000 trees. Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight created the initiative to bring a little more green into the city. For Kight, it's about planting for the future and investing in the community, "But then, from the trees itself, you get that essential thing you need, which is shade," he said.
Rain will bring a soggy Sunday to North and Central Georgia
A cold front will bring rain to most of North and Central Georgia today. The greatest chance for rain will be across north Georgia where chances diminish to the southeast. Rain is expected to start in the afternoon hours with a high of 56 degrees. Showers are expected to bring less than an inch of rain.
House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
'Hot Chocolate Hoedown' kicks off downtown for January First Friday
MACON, Ga. — First Friday kicks off in downtown Macon on Friday night, and several businesses are celebrating by participating in the 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown.'. The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, but some places will continue serving drinks until they close. It is sponsored by...
Fort Hawkins reopens for 2023
MACON, Ga. — Macon's birthplace reopened on Saturday after several weeks off for the holidays. Now, Fort Hawkins will be open for tours from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. "It also means that Macon is getting a gift again of its wonderful gem that we...
House fire in Kathleen, dog escapes and is comforted by paramedics
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Saturday morning, the Houston County Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire At Grove Place off of Piney Grove Rd in Kathleen. According to Chris Stoner of the Houston County Fire Department, they received the call around 7:15 a.m. Stoner said that someone...
United Way of Georgia announces winner in 15th annual car giveaway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:55 p.m.:. The United Way and Jeff Smith Auto announced the winner in the annual car raffle Friday evening. Winner Gwen Sutton will be able to choose from one of four cars: a 2022 Ford Escape, a 2022 Jeep Cherokee, a 2022 Ford Edge, or a 2022 Kia K5.
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. Gibbs’ parents told police that school...
Warner Robins police still working on part-time patrol program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four months after announcing a part-time program to add more officers to the force, the Warner Robins Police Department is still trying to kick it off. "To protect and to serve" is an oath police take, but across the country and right here in Central Georgia, they face another challenge.
Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
