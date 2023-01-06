Read full article on original website
EastEnders confirms Chelsea Fox twist in Denise and Ravi story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air another twist in the story between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati as her daughter Chelsea is thrown in the mix. Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been getting a little too cosy, despite her assurances that she's happy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
Coronation Street confirms who Stephen Reid kills next in dark storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed that killer Stephen Reid will claim another victim next week. Stephen has spent the past few months covering up the death of Leo Thompkins – but he's about to have another tragedy on his conscience. In next week's episodes, Stephen is...
Coronation Street hints at possible death in Summer Spellman story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman storyline takes another dramatic turn next week, as Paul Foreman fears that he has killed Mike Hargrave. Paul goes out for revenge after Mike's villainous side is exposed in surprising new scenes. In upcoming episodes, Summer makes an unexpected discovery about Mike...
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd fears Richard Hillman throwback in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On Coronation Street, David Platt's uncle Stephen is back and causing trouble. And, according to David's actor, Jack P Shepherd, the trouble won't stop anytime soon. Shepherd has shared that Stephen's crime spree is only just beginning, and that no one is safe from his murderous...
EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face Whitney baby fears in HIV story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week. The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9). Zack's life will...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
Home and Away to revisit kidnap storyline after show's Australian return
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away will reveal Bree Cameron's whereabouts on Australian screens this week following her kidnap ordeal. Viewers have been left to worry over Bree's fate after her abusive husband Jacob abducted her in...
Hollyoaks boss Lucy Allan reveals 2023 storylines in big interview
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired an hour-long episode last night (January 10) as the show's big issue-based story exploring misogyny reached a culminating point. To mark the big week, Hollyoaks producer Lucy Allan recently caught up with Digital Spy to chat all about plans for the show's future, and share some major teasers on what's coming up in 2023.
Coronation Street reveals shock death in 26 new spoiler pictures
Monday, January 16: Mike's actions have terrible consequences. Monday, January 16: Daniel finds another bunch of flowers for Daisy. Monday, January 16: Daniel asks to know who the flowers are from. Wednesday, January 18: Tyrone and the girls return from the pet shop. Wednesday, January 18: Teddy realises that Stephen...
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis open up over living together in real life
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis have opened up about what it's like for them living together in real life. The duo, who play Theo Poulos and Felicity Newman respectively, aren't a couple, but are living together as friends as many people do nowadays. Unlike most people, their shared place is right by the beach in Sydney.
Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer
The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
EastEnders' Martin Fowler falls out with Lily Slater over pregnancy decision
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lily Slater has fallen out with stepdad Martin Fowler over her pregnancy in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Stacey Slater was warned by social services they could take Lily out of the home unless she reveals who the father of her daughter's baby is. Lily had sworn Stacey...
EastEnders' Stacey Slater faces heartbreaking choice over Lily pregnancy
EastEnders spoilers follow. Stacey Slater faces a heartbreaking choice over Lily's pregnancy in EastEnders. In Monday's (January 9) episode, Stacey decided to keep daughter Lily home from school because the social worker and police were planning to speak with her headteacher about her pregnancy. Stacey once again encouraged Lily to...
Home and Away's Justin Morgan unfairly blamed for road horror
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has left Justin Morgan in turmoil over a terrible accident that wasn't his fault. The Summer Bay soap has returned to screens in Australia this week, resolving the big cliffhanger which...
Twilight star Nikki Reed and Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder announce pregnancy news
Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed are expecting their second child together. The sweet announcement was made on the couple's Instagram pages, with them both sharing a picture of the Twilight actress showing off her growing bump while cradling daughter Bodhi in their arms. The Vampire Diaries actor captioned...
Doctor Who's Russell T Davies responds to fan concerns following big show change
Doctor Who's returning showrunner Russell T Davies has reassured fans about Disney+'s involvement on the show. Last year, it was announced Disney+ acquired the distribution rights for Doctor Who in territories outside of the UK (it will remain exclusive to BBC One and iPlayer on this side of the pond).
Has Call the Midwife's Lucille Anderson left for good?
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Poor Lucille (Leonie Elliott) has had a brutal start to season 12 of Call the Midwife. Nonnatus' once spritely district nurse has been hit with depression so severe that it has sparked a shock early exit. The show's latest episode...
Doctor Who season 14 confirms returning character as 1899 star joins
Doctor Who has confirmed the return of a familiar face in its latest casting announcement. Confirming the news via Twitter, the BBC announced that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Her character is the head of security organisation UNIT, first appearing in 2010 episode 'The Power of Three' before making multiple appearances alongside Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker's Doctors.
