Drunk driver crashes car, asks police for help, then threatens police in Brook Park

Cleveland.com
Resident taken to hospital after 911 hang-up call: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A 911 call was received Jan. 6. Nothing was said and there was no answer when dispatchers called back. Officers responded to the home and found that the call had been made by an elderly woman, who was having a non-life-threatening medical event. EMS arrived at the home and took the woman to a hospital.
Baffled owner finds missing car moved, locked and undamaged: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
A woman reported that someone had stolen her vehicle from the Shopping Plaza parking lot at 9:16 p.m. Dec. 21. She called the police station the following day after finding it parked behind a building on East Washington Street. Police met her there and found the car parked, locked and undamaged.
cleveland19.com
Former Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. Lyndhurst police said Hines was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23,...
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
Canton police: Homeowner stabs, kills intruder
CANTON, Ohio — A burglary suspect is dead after an encounter with a homeowner Sunday night, Canton police said in a news release. It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 340 block of Clarendon Avenue N.W. Officers responded there after two separate reports of a burglary in progress on the same street.
Driver stopped in a stolen rental car: North Ridgeville police blotter
A driver was stopped for a traffic violation on December 20. The rental car he was driving had been reported stolen. The car was impounded and the driver and passenger were detained. After a brief investigation, they were released. Drunk driving: Ohio 10. A driver was stopped and arrested on...
Man fatally shot at store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Sunday on the city’s East Side. Ezjehn Moss, 22, was shot about 1:55 p.m. in front of In & Out Beverage & Deli on Lakeview Road and Durant Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Moss was shot in the head, and he suffered from several gunshot wounds to the body.
Man arrested after crashing into 3 parked vehicles, bus shelter, running from police
A man has been arrested in Cleveland Heights after crashing into three parked vehicles and an RTA bus shelter during a police chase Saturday.
Officers find suspected marijuana residue inside OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Brookpark Road. Several callers to the North Olmsted Police Department at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 reported a Chevrolet Impala was driving erratically on Brookpark Road. The car reportedly stopped in the middle of the road, and then drove over the curb before...
Apartment residents report stolen cars: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Dec. 29 at 9:01 p.m. a Fairview Village Apartments resident reported finding the window of her Kia broken out. While investigating, officers found two more Kias with damaged windows. No items appeared to have been taken from the cars. The investigation is ongoing. Drunk driving, West 214th Street. On...
cleveland19.com
Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted in Westlake for forcing her way into the Stonehouse Grill office and stealing cash tips from the desk, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her. The Center Ridge Road restaurant reported the theft around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Westlake Police...
cleveland19.com
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man dead in attempted murder-suicide; woman, dog shot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers found...
cleveland19.com
Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has now been set for the Parma father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat in 2021. Parma police said Matthew Ponomarenko killed Jax Ponomarenko inside their home on Russell Avenue on March 25, 2021. Ponomarenko’s trial is...
Rollover crash on I-90 results in no injuries: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Failure to control: I-90 Officers at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 responded to a report of a vehicle flipped over on I-90 eastbound just west of Columbia Road. No one was injured when the pickup truck left the highway and struck the concrete median, causing it to overturn. The highway was closed while the crash was cleaned up. The 59-year-old Parma Heights male driver was cited with failure to control.
Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Attempted grand theft vehicle, criminal damaging: Glenway Drive, Engle Road, Cynthia Drive. Someone peeled the steering column of a 2015 Kia Sorento parked outside an apartment building on Glenway. It happened between 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. There were no signs...
Pizza delivery driver hits car, drives away: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Dec. 28 at 11:05 p.m. a man reported his car was struck in a restaurant parking lot. The suspected car was found and stopped on Hilliard Blvd. near Wooster Road The driver, a 54-year-old woman, had indicators of alcohol impairment and was arrested for drunk driving and field sobriety testing. She was released to a sober adult after booking.
Stolen trailer, missing since 2018 recovered in Painesville: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A contractor’s dump trailer stolen and missing since late 2018 was recovered Jan. 6 from Painesville, where the latest owners thought they had just recently purchased the landscaper’s equipment legitimately. After the trailer -- valued between $8,0000-$15,000 -- was removed from a Macedonia company’s worksite, police charged a...
Cleveland.com
Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
New charges for what happened just before firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new justice for a Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick with new charges for what happened just before he was killed by a hit and run driver.
Cleveland.com
