ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 19

Terrie Trippel
2d ago

How does a 6 yo get hold of gun and intentionally shoot someone? Suppose parents didn’t have it locked up or in a safe place. Parents need to pay all of her medical bills!

Reply(3)
27
sas
2d ago

This child was coached… there’s no way. Arrest the parents.

Reply
17
Lise AD
2d ago

hopefully, the parents get arrested too

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report

The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC News

NBC News

573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy