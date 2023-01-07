Read full article on original website
Terrie Trippel
2d ago
How does a 6 yo get hold of gun and intentionally shoot someone? Suppose parents didn’t have it locked up or in a safe place. Parents need to pay all of her medical bills!
sas
2d ago
This child was coached… there’s no way. Arrest the parents.
Lise AD
2d ago
hopefully, the parents get arrested too
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report
The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher
Fifth grader Novah Jones stated, "We were studying math... an announcer came on and she was like, 'Lockdown, I repeat lockdown.'" To paraphrase one student: "I was afraid. It was like my first lockdown, and I didn't know what to do, so I simply huddled under my desk like everyone else."
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
A 6-Year-Old Student Shot His Teacher During An Altercation In Class, Police Said
The shooting was not accidental and the student was taken into custody, officials said.
6-year-old in custody after Virginia teacher injured in elementary classroom shooting
A 6-year-old who police say opened fired in a Virginia classroom and seriously injured a teacher was in custody Friday, police said. "This was not an accidental shooting," Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said. No students were injured in the afternoon shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
