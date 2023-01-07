ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington legislators to consider bill addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people cold cases

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state lawmakers will consider legislation that would address an epidemic of cold cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Bob Ferguson worked with Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra to introduce SB 5137, and Anacortes Democratic Representative Debra Lekanoff...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request

On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers

CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As Republican infighting debilitates Washington, some state legislatures have managed to launch sessions complicated by similar GOP partisan divides or razor-thin margins of party control with creative, if yet untested, solutions. The approaches differ by state: a delicate working agreement here, a bipartisan truce there. One Ohio political scientist said the commonality “is the standing on the edge of the precipice.” It shows fiercely-divided politics aren’t limited to national government. An influx of far-right newcomers has contributed to an air of uncertainty at some statehouses. Speakers in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio pledged bipartisanship after forging intraparty deals to lead.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)

OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Survey: Washington voters more optimistic moving into 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new survey of Washington voters finds they are optimistic heading into the new year. Pollster Stewart Elway says public sentiment has rebounded from last July, when a majority of those they polled said things were getting worse for themselves and their families. Party affiliation influenced...
WASHINGTON STATE
