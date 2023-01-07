Read full article on original website
Max True
2d ago
“Man”. I don’t think so. A scourge on society, groomed by his parents,intentionally or by ignorant neglect. They need to be investigated
WLOS.com
Police arrest, charge three in one day while conducting 'crime prevention' across city
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrested and charged several people in early January while "conducting crime prevention" in various locations across the city. According to a news release from the Asheville Police Department (APD), officers seized a Springfield Hellcat pistol (9mm) and 3.95 grams of fentanyl on Jan. 6, 2023.
WLOS.com
Police searching for vehicle connected to stabbing, multiple people hospitalized
MADISON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood confirms with News 13, three people are hospitalized, including at least one suspect, after an early morning stabbing on Monday. Sheriff Harwood says the incident happened at an Airbnb property in a secluded area of Madison County, near Brush...
WLOS.com
Man on probation charged, held on $600,000 bond after drugs, firearms found at residence
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man on active probation for a felony conviction was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with more felonies following a community tip about drug activity in Rutherford County. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said its VICE Unit recently received a tip regarding fentanyl being...
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Rutherford County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating quadruple stabbing in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a quadruple stabbing. Sheriff Buddy Harwood said one person in connection to the stabbings is currently in custody. The Sheriff confirmed the stabbing in a Facebook post just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday. At this time,...
WYFF4.com
Authorities investigating quadruple stabbing in Madison County, North Carolina, sheriff says
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — A quadruple stabbing is under investigation in Madison County, North Carolina, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Buddy Harwood posted on Facebook at about 7 a.m. Monday and said the sheriff's office was on the scene, and one individual was detained. (Video above: Morning headlines from...
WLOS.com
Father of 3 young children dead after 'altercation' from 'ongoing dispute,' officials say
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 30-year-old husband and father of three young children died Jan. 1, 2023, following what authorities said was an ongoing dispute that led to an altercation. In a media release dated Tuesday, Jan. 3, the sheriff's office identified the...
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from Rutherford Co. home
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman shot, killed in road rage shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say the case of a 76-year-old woman shot to death in her car at a Greenville County gas station is being investigated as road rage. Greenville County deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road.
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
wspa.com
Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman
A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman. A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Deputies search for suspect vehicle following road …. Deputies search for suspect vehicle...
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
An elderly woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. he Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 PM Saturday afternoon to a reported shooting in Taylors.
WLOS.com
Cherokee Tribal Councilmember arrested, charged with felonies following road rage incident
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Cherokee Tribal Councilmember was arrested Friday night, Jan. 6, following a road rage incident, an attorney in Cherokee confirmed. The source said it happened on the Qualla Boundary. Robert Edward "Bo" Crowe is accused of forcing another driver out of their vehicle. Crowe is...
South Carolina deputies find woman dead with gunshot wound after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — New this morning, one person is in custody after four people were stabbed in Madison County. No word at this time on the exact location or the extent of the injuries. There will be extra security at Swain County Schools Monday following a threatening post made on social media over the weekend. Swain County School representatives say law enforcement found the origin of the post that, they say, "threatened the safety of middle school students".
JCPD: Woman arrested after child found wandering in parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect or endangerment, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to a release from the JCPD, officers arrested Sarah McCurry after they responded to the 400 block of Pickens Ridge Road at approximately 11:44 a.m. in reference to a […]
WLOS.com
Up for vote: Plan for installing cameras across city to 'deter criminal activity' proposed
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Real Time Intelligence Center could be expanding with a new partnership in the works with the City of Asheville. An interlocal agreement between BCSO and the city is now awaiting city council approval. The agreement would give...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead after response to 911 disturbance call, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway in Pickens County after a woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Easley, deputies said. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley.
WYFF4.com
Man arrested and accused of killing 76-year-old woman in Greenville shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, they responded to Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road at about 4 p.m. Investigators say that Jonathon Brock Luben shot...
FOX Carolina
Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
