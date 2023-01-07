Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Sames Auto Arena to hold job fair
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Jobseekers looking for a new place of employment will have an opportunity to take part in a job fair. The Sames Auto Arena is set to host the fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say applicants must be at least 18-years old and must...
kgns.tv
Laredo Skaters take part in Derek Trevino Skate Jam
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Skaters showed off their skills during an annual skateboarding competition over the weekend. Laredoans Against Drunk Driving, (LADD) held its tenth annual Derek R. Trevino Memorial Skate Jam at North Central Park over the weekend. Elizabeth Alonso Villarreal, the mother of Derek Trevino, organized the event...
kgns.tv
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release confirming that an alleged...
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners to dedicate community center after Ricardo Molina Sr.
Webb County, TX . (KGNS) - The Rio Bravo Community Center will officially be renamed in memory of UISD Board member and public servant. During Monday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting, officials were able to unanimously approve the item to name the building the “Ricardo Molina Sr. Community Center.
MySanAntonio
‘I’d rather keep shooting til I die’: Laredo teen idolized Uvalde shooter
The Laredo teen who made a public threat idolized and mimicked the Uvalde school shooter, and showed behavior and actions that were a sign that “he will engage in acts of violence at the mass level,” according to an arrest affidavit. Court documents also state that Brandon Ray...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An alleged fajita bandit is arrested by Laredo Police. Last week, police were asking for the public’s help in locating Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47 for stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of fajita meat. According to reports, employees at a local H-E-B store claim...
kgns.tv
Laredoans Against Drunk Driving to hold Skate Jam in honor of Derek Trevino
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Skaters of various ages are invited to an annual competition that seeks to honor a late skateboarder who was killed by a drunk driver. This weekend, Laredoans Against Drunk Driving will hold its tenth annual Derek R. Trevino Memorial Skate Jam at North Central Park. Elizabeth...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council will not re-open city manager application
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo may be one step closer to finding a permanent city manager. On Thursday, Laredo’s new mayor and city council met for a two-and-a-half-hour special called meeting. The meeting started off with many Laredoans taking to the podium to voice their concerns to the newly...
kgns.tv
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of motorcyclists were involved in a crash early Saturday in North Laredo. Laredo Police reported five motorcycles were involved in the accident along Interstate 35 close to Exit 12-B to Carrier Rd. Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found two patients in critical conditions....
kgns.tv
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while officers were responding to an accident on Loop 20. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 9 at around 1:41 a.m. when Laredo Police officers were called out to a hit and run accident at the 2300 block of Loop 20.
kgns.tv
Laredo woman, fighting for her life after allegedly being shot by her husband
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 22-year-old woman remains in critical condition after she was allegedly shot by her husband over the weekend, according to court documents. Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with two counts of child endangerment.
kgns.tv
Nuevo Laredo pastor requests the release of migrant’s body
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A family looking for answers regarding the body of their loved one, led to a demonstration outside the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Friday morning, religious leaders gathered outside to ask the office to release the body of Pedro Meza Reyes to his family.
kgns.tv
Man arrested for making threats to Laredo school was known to police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department said the man accused of threatening a local school campus in December had made similar threats before. Police confirmed to KGNS that this wasn’t their first run-in with the suspect, Brandon Ray Speed. It was a U.S. marshal that brought Speed back to Laredo from a San Antonio hospital. Police also confirmed they did not find a firearm in Speed’s possession but there was probable cause for his arrest.
kgns.tv
Laredo leaders agree to keep names of city manager candidates temporarily private
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Questions continue to linger Thursday’s special City Council meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to propose the reopening of the application process to allow more candidates to apply for the city manager position, but the meting took a turn after new concerns regarding the list of candidates were brought to light.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion on the southbound lane of the highway. According to Laredo Police, a car accident was reported at the I-35 exit 8B on the southbound lane before the Shiloh exit. As a result, the right lane has been closed which...
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a woman who they say stole fajita meat from several grocery stores. On several incidents, the Laredo police responded to different local meat markets for theft of property. In one incident, officers responded to a local HEB store where employees reported that five packages of fajita worth $833.30 were taken by a woman without being paid for.
kgns.tv
Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina sworn into office
WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A county judge renewed his oath to protect and serve the people of Webb County. On Thursday, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina was sworn in outside the commissioner’s court office. During his thank you speech, Judge Tijerina said that he will continue to...
kgns.tv
Car chase ends in drug bust in west Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop that escalated into a car chase results in the discovery of several bundles of drugs. On Thursday night, at around 8 p.m. Laredo Police and Border Patrol agents were seen at the corner of Lafayette and Santa Maria. On Friday, Border Patrol confirmed...
kgns.tv
Cloudier Monday, Then sunnier and Warmer
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air will arrive aloft from northeastern Mexico Monday with cloudier skies, and a slight chance of scattered patches of showers. Drier and warmer air will replace the most air aloft on Tuesday with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. A new dry airmass from the Rockies will arrive Thursday with mild temperatures.
kgns.tv
South Laredo resident grazed by bullet on New Year’s Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement regarding discharging weapons into the sky, a south Laredo resident is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet grazed him on New Year’s Day. The incident happened on Sunday at exactly midnight in south Laredo near Palermo and...
