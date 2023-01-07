ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kingsport Times-News

'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers

I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.
MEMPHIS, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day

BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
BOLIVAR, TN
wvlt.tv

Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions

Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement

Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
