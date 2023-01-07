Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Kingsport Times-News
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
localmemphis.com
Yes, Blue Cross Blue Shield has a protocol in place for reviewing requests to cover care at Methodist Le Bonheur Health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, you may be among thousands worried about the insurance company's recent break-up with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. But even though their relationship ended with the new year coverage some are saying you can still get an...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.
'Community Day' held by new Baptist Arlington Emergency Department
Following the grand opening of the new Baptist Emergency Department in Arlington on Thursday, a "Community Day" was held at the site on Saturday. Families gathered to tour the 35,000 square-foot facility and enjoy free treats while receiving free blood pressure checks and CPR lessons. On-site laboratories, an imaging center...
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day
BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother. Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar. On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am...
wvlt.tv
Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions
Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
Baby’s surgery rescheduled after FOX13 report on hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: After this report was published, a surgery has been scheduled for Thursday morning. A Mid-South family is devastated after learning their son’s time-sensitive surgery at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital was canceled at the last-minute. The reason: a business dispute with their insurance. Methodist...
actionnews5.com
Surgery approved for 7-month-old after being originally denied due to insurance questions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-month-old Memphian will now have a chance to save his hearing, after being approved for a surgery that was originally put on hold by Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Nathan Hart, the 7-month-old, was checked into Le Bonheur on December 19 with bacterial meningitis. Nathan’s...
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MyBaby4Me program helping fight infant and maternal mortality rate in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has some of the highest infant and maternal mortality rates in the country. The 38126 zip code is around two to three times higher than the national average, according to the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP. “We want these women to have the best possible...
Apartment fire blocking North Highland, according to MFD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) have confirmed they are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on North Highland Street. Both sides of the roads are blocked near Chickasaw at the Greenline apartments, and citizens are being asked to avoid the area. This is a...
Which state departments are subject to sunset renewal this year?
There are 39 different "sunset" bills that will be considered in the next legislative session, according to State Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield).
Funeral arrangements made for rapper “Gangsta Boo”
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo. Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, who went by “Gangsta Boo”, was found dead on Jan. 1 at a home. She was 43. The cause of her death is unknown but...
Tennessee Tribune
Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement
Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tons of people have been moving to Tennessee the last few years, at a higher rate than most other states. Housing communities had to expand quickly to keep up with the pace. “We built a house, and we moved in November 21,” said Sandy Scholl,...
