KTVU FOX 2
Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
Man rescued from water in Bay Point
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 man injured when tree crashes through Castro Valley house
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A man was injured and trapped when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto a Castro Valley home on Saturday. The man was transported to a hospital with broken ribs and a head contusion, the Alameda County fire department said. Two adults and four children were displaced...
Body of missing man found near Hwy-4, police say
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A body was found near Highway-4 on Saturday afternoon, and police believe that it is a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Day, the Concord Police Department says. On Saturday evening, CPD announced that the department believes the body found near Hwy-4 is that of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
Atmospheric river: Flooding closes Highway 101 in Gilroy; nearby homes flooded
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes around...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rear-End Collision on Southbound I-880 and Fremont Boulevard
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a rear-end collision on Interstate 880 in Fremont. The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. on southbound I-880 at the Fremont Boulevard offramp, officials said. Details on the Rear-End Collision on Interstate 880 in Fremont. A preliminary release...
Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord
CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
Suspect in November shooting death in South San Jose arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE -- A man suspected in a November fatal shooting in San Jose was arrested in Idaho and has now been returned to San Jose to face charges.San Jose police said the shooting happened on November 18 at about 7:30 a.m. on the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley area of South San Jose. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old San Jose resident Humberto Correa-Velasquez. Police said investigators obtained an arrest warrant for homicide and on December 29, Correa-Velasquez was taken into custody in Caldwell, Idaho by members of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. On January 6, Correa-Velasquez was extradited back to San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Police did not identify the victim. His was San Jose's 34th homicide of 2022. Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
Woman found dead in recycling truck near Eureka
EUREKA -- Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Humboldt County.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center near Eureka, according to the Eureka police department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the North Coast region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported Sunday.
Fox40
Two people found dead after trees fell on their tents in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Two people died over the weekend in “storm-related” incidents, Sacramento County said in a statement. The county said both people were unhoused and were found with trees on top of their tents. The first person, Rebekah Rohde, 40, died Saturday near North 5th Street, south...
KTVU FOX 2
Massive eucalyptus tree crashes onto Castro Valley home
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - As the rains came pouring down on Monday morning, Deanna Abrew woke up to the sound of a 170-foot tall eucalyptus tree crashing onto her in-law unit in Castro Valley. Her adult grandson, Chris Dykes, was asleep in bed, when he woke up to find sheet...
KTVU FOX 2
50 Chihuahas rescued from 'filthy conditions' in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Roughly 50 Chihuahuas were rescued from a home in Livermore. Police said the dogs were living in "filthy conditions" with many found in crates with no food or water. The dogs were rescued, cleaned, and vaccinated, and some were taken to veterinarians. Police said many of these...
Comments / 1