Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
Liberty News
Inaugural Conference USA football schedule set for Liberty
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Conference USA announced its full 2023 football conference schedule. The schedule includes eight conference games for the Flames, including five midweek league contests for Liberty. The eight-game conference schedule will put the Flames in a position to challenge for their first conference title in football since...
Liberty News
EKU Snaps Liberty’s 6-Game Winning Streak, 62-59
Eastern Kentucky snapped Liberty’s six-game winning streak, holding on for a 62-59 victory over the Flames at Baptist Health Arena on Sunday afternoon. Liberty (12-5, 3-1 ASUN) suffers its first loss in ASUN play and its first setback since falling at Oral Roberts, Dec. 12. Meanwhile, the Colonels (10-7) pick up their 10th win of the year and improve to 3-1 in league play.
Liberty News
Shaw Named CCSA Swimmer of the Week
After a standout weekend in helping Liberty defeat East Carolina, junior Abbie Shaw has been named Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Women’s Swimmer of the Week. This is Shaw’s second career CCSA Swimmer of the Week honor, coming nearly one year to the day of her first career award. The Niwot, Colo., native was named CCSA Swimmer of the Week on Jan. 11, 2022.
Liberty News
First Pitch Banquet Set for Feb. 3
The Liberty Athletics Department, the Flames Club and the Liberty Flames baseball program invite Liberty alums and fans to kick off the upcoming 2023 season with a memorable evening at the program’s First Pitch Banquet. The banquet is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Montview Student Union Alumni Ballroom.
Liberty News
Fast Start Fuels Liberty’s 81-66 Victory over Jacksonville
Liberty dominated Jacksonville by a 25-4 score during the first quarter of Sunday’s matinee at Liberty Arena. That sent the Lady Flames well on their way to a wire-to-wire 81-66 win, their fifth consecutive home triumph. Liberty closes out the opening week of ASUN play at 8-6 overall and...
Liberty News
Venable Promoted to Associate Head Track & Field Coach
As Liberty prepares to resume its 2022-23 indoor track & field season this weekend, Shawn Venable has received a new title. The Flames’ jumps/hurdles coach and recruiting coordinator is now an associate head track & field coach. “Coach Venable is well known throughout track & field for his coaching...
Liberty News
Club Sports experienced tremendous on-field and academic success in fall
Matching the 3.35 cumulative grade-point average recorded last spring, Liberty University’s Club Sports student-athletes continued to thrive academically as well as in their respective sports this past fall semester. Of the department’s 45 distinct programs, 44 achieved cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher, led by men’s and women’s racquetball,...
Liberty News
DIY Easter Sunrise Hike
What could be a better way to celebrate our Risen Christ than to watch His sun rise to begin your Easter day? We believe this Sunrise Hike will help to start your day off in the right mindset, setting your mind on God and His creation. Cole Mountain is about...
Comments / 0