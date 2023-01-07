Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Related
2 People Found Shot to Death Inside Near South Side Apartment, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are in the initial stages of their investigation after two individuals were found shot to death inside a residence on the city’s Near South Side. Police were called to the residence in the 2000 block of South Indiana on Monday afternoon, and upon arrival they discovered two deceased individuals inside.
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Man Stabbed After Argument on Chicago's Northwest Side, Police Say
A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck during an argument on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 4400 block of North Drake in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. According to authorities, the man became involved in...
Suspect Barricaded Into North Lawndale Home, Chicago Police Say
A large law enforcement presence is visible in Chicago's North Lawndale community where an armed man barricaded himself into a home Monday afternoon, authorities said. According to Chicago police, its SWAT team responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at around 1:23 p.m. for an armed individual who barricaded himself inside a residence.
Man Shot in Both Legs in Ashburn, Police Say
A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in both legs early Sunday morning, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West 79th Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. The man was shot in both legs, and was taken to an...
Woman Shot to Death, 2-Year-Old Child Found Unharmed Inside Vehicle in Joliet
A 24-year-old woman was found shot to death in the front seat of a vehicle early Sunday morning in suburban Joliet, with a 2-year-old child found unharmed in the backseat. According to authorities, a parking complaint drew officers to an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street at approximately 12:21 a.m. Sunday.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park
Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
2 Dead After Wrong-Way Driver Leads to Head-On Crash in Gurnee: Police
Two people are dead after a head-on crash that police say was caused by a wrong-way driver in Gurnee, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office. Police said they were called about a head-on crash with injuries just after 4 a.m. Monday to northbound Route 41 near Stearns School Road in unincorporated Gurnee.
Neighbors On High Alert After Back-to-Back Carjackings in West Loop
Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side. One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.
Alderperson Intervenes After Nooses Hung Outside Gage Park Home
A Chicago alderperson took to see that nooses hung outside a home in the city's Gage Park were removed Monday after being informed of the hateful symbols by a resident. Ald. Stephanie Coleman, who represents the 16th Ward, said on Saturday night, she received a complaint from a neighbor about apparent nooses hanging from a tree that technically lies on city property.
Chicago Alderman Asks City to Shut Down Hookah Lounge After Bouncer Shot and Killed
Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins is asking the city's top cop to shut down a hookah lounge in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood where a bouncer was shot and killed early on New Year's Day. Hopkins, who represents the city's 2nd Ward including the Ukrainian Village community, said the recent shooting death...
Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
Patagonia Store in Fulton Market Targeted by Smash-and-Grab Thieves
Chicago police are seeking to locate the individuals responsible for a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday at the Patagonia store in the city's Fulton Market neighborhood. After 1 a.m., police were called to the location at West Fulton and North May streets after burglars used an unknown object to enter the building and steal an unknown amount of clothing.
Man Seriously Hurt After Arm Becomes Trapped in Farm Equipment: Kane County Sheriff
A man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon when his arm became pinned in farm equipment in rural Kane County, authorities said. At approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office were called to 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in Big Rock regarding a serious injury accident. Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures on scene before the individual was taken to an Aurora hospital with critical injuries, according to officials.
Police Determine ‘No Immediate Threat' at NW Indiana High School After Lockdown
Police in northwest Indiana said Monday there was "no immediate threat" at Valparaiso High School, where a lockdown was put into place as the result of an unspecified law enforcement investigation. In a Facebook post at approximately 9:29 a.m., the Valparaiso Police Department said the school was placed into a...
Chicago Doctors Ask For Help Amid National Blood Shortage Emergency
A national blood shortage emergency was declared after a severe drop in blood donations, and it's being felt locally in the Chicago area. The Illinois American Red Cross and the nonprofit organization Vitalant said blood donations are down because of the holidays, the extreme cold and seasonal illnesses. “We are...
CPS Asks Students, Staff to “Please Test For COVID Before Returning to School” Monday
As Chicago Public Schools resumes Monday following winter break, administrators are bracing a possible surge in COVID cases by asking students and staff to "please test for COVID-19 before returning school," a message posted to CPS' website says. "In order to keep our school communities safe, please test for COVID-19...
NBC Chicago
Amtrak, Metra and CTA Transit Hub, ‘Chi-Line' Part of ‘Reimagined' Soldier Field Proposed by Developer
A translucent dome, a concert space, food halls and a slew of new skyboxes and suites aren't the only things included in a new video that shows how proposed, grand renovations to Soldier Field could "reimagine" the stadium and surrounding space. Also included is an ambitious solution to one of...
Chicago Lawyer Accused of Using Racial Slur During Live-Streamed Hearing
A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed. Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said “those motherf*****rs.” She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday.
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0