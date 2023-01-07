ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center

Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
NBC Chicago

Suspect Barricaded Into North Lawndale Home, Chicago Police Say

A large law enforcement presence is visible in Chicago's North Lawndale community where an armed man barricaded himself into a home Monday afternoon, authorities said. According to Chicago police, its SWAT team responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at around 1:23 p.m. for an armed individual who barricaded himself inside a residence.
NBC Chicago

Man Shot in Both Legs in Ashburn, Police Say

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in both legs early Sunday morning, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of West 79th Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. The man was shot in both legs, and was taken to an...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Searching for 15-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Rogers Park

Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this week in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said. Isaiah Barraza is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has light facial hair, according to authorities. Isaiah was last seen Thursday in the area of Morse Avenue and Ravenswood Avenue. At the time, he was wearing the same coat and hooded jacket as in the picture above.
NBC Chicago

Neighbors On High Alert After Back-to-Back Carjackings in West Loop

Neighbors are being extra vigilant after learning at least four carjackings were reported Thursday in Chicago's West Loop and Near North Side. One witness told NBC 5 she saw not one, but two carjackings in a span of 30 minutes. She said one of the victims carjacked was held at gunpoint right in front of Mary Bartelme Park in the West Loop.
NBC Chicago

Alderperson Intervenes After Nooses Hung Outside Gage Park Home

A Chicago alderperson took to see that nooses hung outside a home in the city's Gage Park were removed Monday after being informed of the hateful symbols by a resident. Ald. Stephanie Coleman, who represents the 16th Ward, said on Saturday night, she received a complaint from a neighbor about apparent nooses hanging from a tree that technically lies on city property.
NBC Chicago

Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A police investigation is underway after authorities found an unidentified body in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said. At around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to assist the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit in the 0-100 block of North DuSable LSD after an unknown person's remains were found in the water.
NBC Chicago

Patagonia Store in Fulton Market Targeted by Smash-and-Grab Thieves

Chicago police are seeking to locate the individuals responsible for a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday at the Patagonia store in the city's Fulton Market neighborhood. After 1 a.m., police were called to the location at West Fulton and North May streets after burglars used an unknown object to enter the building and steal an unknown amount of clothing.
NBC Chicago

Man Seriously Hurt After Arm Becomes Trapped in Farm Equipment: Kane County Sheriff

A man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon when his arm became pinned in farm equipment in rural Kane County, authorities said. At approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office were called to 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in Big Rock regarding a serious injury accident. Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures on scene before the individual was taken to an Aurora hospital with critical injuries, according to officials.
NBC Chicago

