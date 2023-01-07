ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you eat these cereals, you're not worth dating: expert

By Erin Keller
A therapist on TikTok has a cerealsly unique way of figuring out what you’re like in a relationship.

Jeff Guenther, a counselor specializing in marriage and family therapy who has gone viral for his relationship advice, claims your favorite childhood cereal can reveal how you act in a relationship — and can even help find suitors that match what you’re looking for.

In a clip with nearly 225,000 views, Guenther provided insight into the behaviors of Lucky Charms, Rice Krispies, Cap’n Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios enjoyers — and also flagged one other cereal brand whose fans you may want to stay away from.

He claimed that those who favor Trix cereal are “chaotic” and have “no idea” what they want in a relationship.

“You’re a lot to handle and very unpredictable, which makes for an exciting time, but you flame out pretty fast,” Guenther said.

Fans of Lucky Charms aren't the people you need to stay away from, the therapist suggested.
However, people who liked Trix growing up can be "chaotic" in a romantic partnership, he theorized.
He added that, much like the brand name, those people like to play tricks on their partners and are usually “scared of [their] own emotions and run from true vulnerability.” In turn, they won’t stick around for long and will “lily pad” through different relationships.

If you’d opt for a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in your youth, then you have “refined taste and it shows based on who you’re attracted to,” according to Guenther.

“You don’t mind being a trophy because you want your sweetie to flaunt you around town,” he continued. “It’s important that people are envious of your relationship and that’s obvious based on what you post online. You’re showy, but that’s OK because you can pull it off.”

Fellow TikTok users raced to the comments, begging Guenther to make a part two and review their favorite cereals, such as Cocoa Puffs, Frosted Flakes, Fruity Pebbles and Raisin Bran.

“Why is this so accurate,” wrote one apparently triggered person.

“I felt like I was read correctly,” another agreed.

Love counselor Jeff Guenther has gone viral for his dating advice.
Others questioned this method.

“How in the world have I (a trix person) stayed in a relationship for four years with my partner (a captain crunch person),” one asked.

“So I learned today that I’m overwhelming and not fun,” chimed in another skeptic.

Those who favored Cinnamon Toast Crunch are all about showing off in their relationships, he said.
“Wait I didn’t like cereal as a kid… is that why I’m single?” another asked.

Another TikToker — who didn’t share his chosen cereal — has gone viral for suggesting that eating food in a certain order can prevent blood sugar-level spikes. Meanwhile, an online fitness coach is starting off the new year by helping “women get strong and lean without sacrificing foods they enjoy.”

