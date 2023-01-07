ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the Dodgers payroll now that Trevor Bauer is gone

The Dodgers’ single biggest question of the offseason is essentially over, now that Trevor Bauer was designated for assignment on Friday. Now we have a clearer picture of where their payroll stands in relation to the competitive balance tax. Bauer’s original three-year, $102-million contract made him the largest single...
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
