The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO