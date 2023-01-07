Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emergency services are working the scene of a crash on Seymour Highway involving a city bus and another vehicle. The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. near the intersection of Seymour Highway and Baylor Street. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a car behind the city bus tried to switch lanes to pass, but it was unable to because a school bus was stopping in the other lane.
newschannel6now.com
TCCA gives MSU Texas counselor top award
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The assistant director at Midwestern State University’s Counseling Center has been named the Texas College Counseling Association Outstanding Counselor of the Year. Zachary Zoet was given the award by the TCCA, a division within the Texas Counseling Association. MSU Texas said the award “is...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife and assaulted officers during his arrest. Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday. The victim reportedly said...
newschannel6now.com
Funeral held for Colby Price
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie community will remember January 2 as the day tragedy struck. That’s when a 16-year-old’s life was cut short. From those who knew him best on the on field, to friends who called him family. The Bowie Highschool gym was packed Friday with loved ones who all wanted to take a moment and honor the life of Colby Price.
newschannel6now.com
WFAFB mobile pantry locations scheduled for January
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023. Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 7, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
Where Does Texas Rank Among One-Way U-Haul Destinations?
It’s starting to get crowded around here. Every time I make the trip to Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin, I’m amazed at the amount of growth both areas are experiencing. In fact, I was just on the north side of Fort Worth on Sunday and I couldn’t help but marvel at all of the new construction that was going on in the area.
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
newschannel6now.com
Local church packs meals for people in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Christian Church partnered with Rise Against Hunger to host a meal packing event today. The members of First Christian Church and packed 20,000 meals filled with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and essential vitamins and minerals. The meals will be shipped out across the world, providing people with some much needed help.
newschannel6now.com
Bellevue ISD deposits new time capsule
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - With the help of the Masonic Lodge Bellevue ISD held a leveling ceremony today for the new High School’s cornerstone. The story almost seems unreal, on July 22, 2022 the school took out the old cornerstone, and discovered a forgotten time capsule. Inside the time capsule was a couple of worn out bibles, a WWI Victory Medal, and some newspapers. the Newspapers were dated for July 22, 1922; exactly 100 years prior to when the capsule was discovered.
newschannel6now.com
Warmer weather sticks around before a cold front Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have a high of 71° with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 38° with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 78° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 47° with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Mabel is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Robyn Hearn in the studio to talk about Mabel. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering,...
When will QuikTrip open in Wichita Falls?
Officials with QuikTrip have confirmed the date of the Wichita Falls location's grand opening.
Man bites dog, hits boy, makes plea deal
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service. James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in […]
Tangled web of alleged deceit weaved at Double D Liquor
Another alleged forgery attempt at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway resulted in three arrests after a clerk quickly spotted a hole in the suspects' stories.
One arrested after pursuit and manhunt
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 6, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Dish denies Mission Broadcasting tv stations to subscribers
On Friday night, January 6th, 26 Mission Broadcasting television stations across the US were forced off DISH Network’s distribution system.
Comments / 0