Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emergency services are working the scene of a crash on Seymour Highway involving a city bus and another vehicle. The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. near the intersection of Seymour Highway and Baylor Street. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a car behind the city bus tried to switch lanes to pass, but it was unable to because a school bus was stopping in the other lane.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

TCCA gives MSU Texas counselor top award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The assistant director at Midwestern State University’s Counseling Center has been named the Texas College Counseling Association Outstanding Counselor of the Year. Zachary Zoet was given the award by the TCCA, a division within the Texas Counseling Association. MSU Texas said the award “is...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife and assaulted officers during his arrest. Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday. The victim reportedly said...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Funeral held for Colby Price

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie community will remember January 2 as the day tragedy struck. That’s when a 16-year-old’s life was cut short. From those who knew him best on the on field, to friends who called him family. The Bowie Highschool gym was packed Friday with loved ones who all wanted to take a moment and honor the life of Colby Price.
BOWIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFAFB mobile pantry locations scheduled for January

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023. Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 7, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
US105

Where Does Texas Rank Among One-Way U-Haul Destinations?

It’s starting to get crowded around here. Every time I make the trip to Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin, I’m amazed at the amount of growth both areas are experiencing. In fact, I was just on the north side of Fort Worth on Sunday and I couldn’t help but marvel at all of the new construction that was going on in the area.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made

Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
GALVESTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Local church packs meals for people in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Christian Church partnered with Rise Against Hunger to host a meal packing event today. The members of First Christian Church and packed 20,000 meals filled with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and essential vitamins and minerals. The meals will be shipped out across the world, providing people with some much needed help.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Bellevue ISD deposits new time capsule

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - With the help of the Masonic Lodge Bellevue ISD held a leveling ceremony today for the new High School’s cornerstone. The story almost seems unreal, on July 22, 2022 the school took out the old cornerstone, and discovered a forgotten time capsule. Inside the time capsule was a couple of worn out bibles, a WWI Victory Medal, and some newspapers. the Newspapers were dated for July 22, 1922; exactly 100 years prior to when the capsule was discovered.
BELLEVUE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Warmer weather sticks around before a cold front Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have a high of 71° with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 38° with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 78° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 47° with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Mabel is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Robyn Hearn in the studio to talk about Mabel. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man bites dog, hits boy, makes plea deal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service. James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One arrested after pursuit and manhunt

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 6, 2023

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

