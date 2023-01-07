ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

16-year-old student stabbed in Yonkers school beatdown

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old boy was jumped by two older teens and stabbed in a Yonkers school Friday morning, police said.

The brawl erupted after an argument between the victim and two 17-year-old boys in the second-floor bathroom of Yonkers Middle-High School around 8:40 a.m., police said.

The older teens started to kick and punch the young student before one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim, according to police.

School security broke up the fight and Yonkers police arrested the two 17-year-olds on charges of felony assault, cops said.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital for surgery. He was expected to recover.

The names of the teens involved were not released due to their age.

