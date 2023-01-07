ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

1-on-1 with Milele Coggs: Resolutions for the Office of Violence Prevention

By Shannon Sims
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Councilwoman Milele Coggs is tired of the violence plaguing the City of Milwaukee, just like many residents.

Friday morning she proposed several resolutions to the Milwaukee Common Council Public Health and Safety Committee that she believes can address the problem from a different angle to work with the Office of Violence Prevention.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims sat down with Coggs and asked if the resolutions approved on Friday have enough teeth to bring city department heads together to work with the Office of Violence Prevention as we start 2023.

