Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Bauer released by Dodgers following sexual assault accusation

By Christopher Scarglato, Brian Wacker
 3 days ago

The Dodgers are done with Trevor Bauer.

The former Cy Young winner, who in April was hit with the longest-ever suspension for an active player under MLB’s domestic violence policy following sexual assault allegations, was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Friday, the team announced.

“The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Two extensive reviews of all available evidence in this case — one by Commissioner [Rob] Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy.

Trevor Bauer was DFA’d by the Dodgers on Friday.
Getty Images
Images included in a court restraining order filed against Los Angeles Dogers’ Trevor Bauer, in Los Angeles County June 29, 2021. The victim identified as Ms. Hill filed a domestic violence restraining order.
“Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization.”

The announcement came two weeks after an independent arbitrator reinstated Bauer immediately, cutting his suspension from 324 games to 194.

Bauer was dumped by the Dodgers on the last day of a 14-day period in which the team needed to decide if the pitcher would be reinstated to its 40-man roster. By DFA’ing him, they still have until 2 p.m. on Thursday to trade him, though it’s unlikely they would get anything of value in return.

In what was an expected move , the Dodgers will take a big financial hit by cutting the ace after they signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million deal before the 2021 season. They will eat $22.5 million owed for his final season.

Bauer, meanwhile, responded with a statement of his own on Friday night.

Trevor Bauer will be free to sign with a team for the league minimum once he completes his suspension.
“While we were unable to communicate throughout the administrative leave and arbitration process, my representatives spoke to Dodgers leadership immediately following the arbitration decision,” he said. “Following two weeks of conversation and my return to the organization, I sat down with Dodgers leadership in Arizona [Thursday] who told me that they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year.”

Bauer added that he was “disappointed” with the organization’s decision, wished his former teammates well and said he looks forward to competing elsewhere.

Once he completes his suspension, Bauer, who hasn’t pitched since 2021, will be free to sign with any major league team for the $720,000 minimum and can play immediately.

The pitcher was accused of sexual assault after he was accused of choking a woman during sex to the point she was unconscious, repeatedly punching her and non-consensually penetrating her, according to court documents. The woman sought out a restraining order against Bauer after the incident, which a judge denied.

Throughout the saga, the 31-year-old has repeatedly denied the claims, claiming the acts were consensual. He sued the woman for defamation after the Los Angeles District Attorney ultimately decided to not press charges against the pitcher over the incident.

In response, the accuser counterclaimed , alleging that Bauer filed the lawsuit in order to intimidate her, according to the Washington Post .

