Parenting together can make raising a child easier
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Parenting can be a challenging task for many, and not working as a team could make it even harder. Unison is a word that you should be very familiar with if you are a parent. It is important that you and your partner follow the same rules while raising a child. […]
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Moms react to viral video showing labor, delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
Expectant Finnish Moms Receive A ‘baby Box’ For Safe Sleeping With Essentials Inside
Since 1938, the Finnish government has been giving expectant mothers in Finland free boxes filled with baby items. The box is designed to serve as a safe infant sleeping spot. The Äitiyspakkaus (maternity package) started as a way to address the country’s high child mortality rate as well as declining fertility among Finnish women. Mothers had to undergo a medical exam at a maternity clinic to receive one of the boxes, which led to prenatal care becoming more common.
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
9-year-old girl crochets handmade hats to help cancer patients
A Maryland girl is crocheting for a cause: Kaylee Milano, 9, hopes to spread joy to children with cancer by making hats and delivering them to the hospital. It was an idea sparked by personal experience. "I want to make people smile," Kaylee said. Kaylee got an idea for a...
The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on "the cause" of SIDS.
A new study reveals how technology is changing the odds of being born on Christmas Day
For a global event, you'd think it's random. As such, a child should have an equal chance of being born on any particular day. “The UN estimates that around 385,000 babies are born each day around the world (140 million a year).”
More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
The share of adult children who live with their parents has ticked up in recent years. This just in: The parents don’t like it. A recent Pew survey found two-fifths of dads believe parents hosting adult children is bad for society, while only 12 percent think it’s a good thing. Moms agree, albeit to a…
It seems like Baby Boomers are aging faster and faster
You don’t have to be a boomer to appreciate the value of time. If you were born between the years 1946 and 1964, you’re in the Baby Boomer (“boomer”) generation category. According to MedicareWorld, “There are over 76 million baby boomers and their ages range from 50s to 70s now.”
Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help
A registered dietitian and mom of three shares her tips for avoiding mealtime meltdowns.
"Why Does My Kid Behave Better for Other People?"
Many parents wonder why their toddler behaves much better at school than they do at home. Most likely, the reason isn’t that your kids like other people better than they like you—it’s actually quite the opposite. In fact, this pattern of behavior could be a good sign...
Tips for Raising Bilingual Kids
We live in a multilingual household. While you walk the halls or hear us on the phone, you might hear Portuguese, French, Spanish, or English. When my husband and I found out we were pregnant, we knew it would be a priority to make sure our kids were bilingual (at minimum). Our three-year old daughter is now, gratefully, as fluent in Brazilian Portuguese as she is English.
