50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group
50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
Complex
Black Sheep Suing UMG for $750 Million Over Unpaid Royalties
Black Sheep has waged a legal war against Universal Music Group. The 1990s hip-hop duo, composed of Andres “Dres” Vargas Titus and William “Mista Lawnge” McLean, is spearheading a hefty class action lawsuit over unpaid royalties. According to Billboard, the plaintiffs claim UMG inked a “sweetheart” deal with Spotify in 2008, agreeing to accept lower royalty rates in exchange for cash and equity in the streaming service.
HipHopDX.com
Black Sheep File Lawsuit Against Universal Music Over $750M Unpaid Royalties
Black Sheep have filed a massive class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group over unpaid royalties in relation to an alleged side deal with Spotify. According to Rolling Stone, the duo (comprising Dres and Mista Lawnge) are accusing UMG of owing over $750 million not only to them but their entire artist roster for allegedly breaching contracts with a “sweetheart” deal with Spotify.
Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes On Amazon Music Live, Extends Reign As THAT Global Girl
Brazilian bombshell Anitta performs on Amazon Music Live airing on Prime Video after Thursday Night Football
Digital Music News
Sony Music Settles Trademark Lawsuit Over Future Album ‘High Off Life’
Sony Music Entertainment has settled a trademark lawsuit over the title of Future’s album, High Off Life. A creative agency based in Atlanta, Georgia and called High Off Life sued the publisher in 2020. The founder Zach Richards says his company owns three trademarks pertaining to the brand with the first issued September 2018. The lawsuit also maintained that the company High Off Life uses its branding in relation to hip-hop music, clothing, events promotion, and advertising since 2009.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Promises New Music In 2023: 'I'm Gonna Remind People I'm Nice This Year'
50 Cent is looking to put his stamp on the rap game in 2023 with the promise of new music, along with a slew of projects from his ever-expanding film and TV empire. The G-Unit mogul took to Instagram on Sunday (January 1) to salute his good friend Eminem’s continued success after the Detroit rap icon reportedly raked in over five billion views on YouTube in 2022, making him the most popular rapper on the platform last year.
Black Sheep Files Class Action Claiming Universal ‘Unlawfully Retained’ $750 Million in Royalties
The choice wasn’t theirs – and it cost them, they say. The duo behind the influential Nineties hip-hop group Black Sheep has filed a class action lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan claiming Universal Music Group owes more than $750 million to its stable of artists for allegedly breaching contracts with a “sweetheart” deal with Spotify. Plaintiffs Andres “Dres” Titus and William “Mista Lawnge” McLean allege Universal accepted both cash and company stock from Spotify in exchange for music from Universal’s stable of artists but then only counted the cash when it distributed royalty payments. Best known for their 1991 megahit “The Choice...
When Is De La Soul’s Music Catalog Coming to Streaming Services?
After decades of legal battles and delays, De La Soul has announced that their music catalog will be available on streaming services in March. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), De La Soul announced that their back catalog—including their classic 1989 debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, 1991's De La Soul Is Dead, 1993's Buhloone Mindstate and 1996's Stakes Is High—will be hitting Spotify, Apple Music and other digital streaming platforms on March 3.
hiphop-n-more.com
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album via Stem Player; Listen to First Single ‘6 Minutes’ Now
Ghostface Killah is releasing a new album and it will be through the much talked about Stem Player. The innovative device from Kano was previously heavily linked with Kanye West as the rapper had used the occasion to release new music. But it’s now breaking away from that name and aiming to launch new products. The Stem Projector ($1,000 on preorder) is the latest release from Kano which in part looks somewhat like the old version that was built in collaboration with Ye.
Popcaan And Drake Head To The Tropics In “We Caa Done” Music Video
Popcaan has unleashed the music video to his Drake-assisted single “We Caa Done” in which he and his Canadian costar bask in the tropical vibe. Directed by Theo Skudra, the visual begins with Popcaan lighting a blunt as the sun sets across the horizon, with the Yardie sensation eventually joining Drake and crew for a day of celebration and relaxation. “Try fi rush me out, try fi brush me off, I see,” the 6 God purrs on the hook, his fluttery vocals laying the groundwork for his collaborator to build off with his opening stanza. More from VIBE.comMetro Boomin Leaks...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Featured On Popcaan’s New Single “We Caa Done”
Famed reggae artist Popcaan is helping his fans bring in the new year with the single “We Caa Done.” Featuring Drake, the four-minute track debuted on streaming platforms along with an official music video. “We Caa Done” contains an infectious beat and melodic verses delivered by both artists....
hotnewhiphop.com
Stormzy Drops FLO Remix Of Song “Hide & Seek”
London group FLO just dropped their remix of Stormzy’s “Hide & Seek” off of his latest album, This Is What I Mean. Moreover, it adds even more beauty and calming vibes than its already breezy original. If anything, it shows a true chemistry between these artists, as they emulate the original’s R&B vocals quite skillfully.
one37pm.com
Meet Carl LeGrett, Head of A&R at Create Music Group
Earlier this month, we had a chance to speak with Carl LeGrett, the head of A&R at Create Music Group. For context, some of the artists Create has worked with include Future, Migos, Soulja Boy, Metro Boomin, Young Thug, Trippie Redd, Porter Robinson, Marshmello, and Dillon Francis, amongst nearly 25,000 others.
HipHopDX.com
Ghostface Killah To Release New Album Through Stem Player
Ghostface Killah has announced that he will release his next studio album exclusively through the $240 Stem player. In a post on Instagram, the company behind the Stem Player announced the Wu-Tang Clan legend’s new project will launch exclusively via the innovative device, and that a new song called “6 Minutes is available to stream for free on Stem’s website for the next 36 hours.
