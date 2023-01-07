ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

All Bearcats

PAC-12 Kicker Transferring To Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has its new kicker! Arizona State true freshman Carter Brown is transferring to Cincinnati with three years of eligibility left.  In 2022, Brown went 33-for-33 on extra points and 11-for-14 on field goal tries, including a long of 53 yards (18th nationally in 2022). Two ...
CINCINNATI, OH
zagsblog.com

Ahead of Cincinnati visit, 2024 guard Travis Perry scores 45 points versus Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard

LEXINGTON – Class of 2024 guard Travis Perry is in the midst of a very busy weekend. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard from Lyon County (KY), scored 45 points in a crucial win over North Laurel (KY) on Saturday evening and is now set to take an unofficial visit to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for the Bearcats’ matchup versus No. 2 Houston.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young on the minds of Texans and Bears fans as thoughts turn to NFL Draft

Bryce Young was on the minds of NFL fans on Sunday as they turned their attention to the NFL Draft. After the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, 32-21, the Chicago Bears received the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, as the Texans improved to 3-13-1, while the Bears fell to the Vikings and slipped to 3-14 on the season. Young is expected to be the first quarterback taken in the draft, according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.
HOUSTON, TX
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
HOUSTON, TX
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
