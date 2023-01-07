Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
PAC-12 Kicker Transferring To Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has its new kicker! Arizona State true freshman Carter Brown is transferring to Cincinnati with three years of eligibility left. In 2022, Brown went 33-for-33 on extra points and 11-for-14 on field goal tries, including a long of 53 yards (18th nationally in 2022). Two ...
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Cincinnati Bearcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Cincinnati and the #2 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. The Bearcats haven't won a game against Houston since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Mikal Harrison-Pilot, nation's No. 8 athlete, commits to Houston Cougars on national television
The All-American Bowl broadcast started with a bang Saturday. Prior to kickoff, Temple (Texas) four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot announced his commitment to the Houston Cougars over California, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas: The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back is rated the nation's ...
Utah State Edge Rusher Transfers To Cincinnati
The Bearcats landed one of the 25 best sack artists in the country last year.
zagsblog.com
Ahead of Cincinnati visit, 2024 guard Travis Perry scores 45 points versus Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard
LEXINGTON – Class of 2024 guard Travis Perry is in the midst of a very busy weekend. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard from Lyon County (KY), scored 45 points in a crucial win over North Laurel (KY) on Saturday evening and is now set to take an unofficial visit to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for the Bearcats’ matchup versus No. 2 Houston.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young on the minds of Texans and Bears fans as thoughts turn to NFL Draft
Bryce Young was on the minds of NFL fans on Sunday as they turned their attention to the NFL Draft. After the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, 32-21, the Chicago Bears received the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, as the Texans improved to 3-13-1, while the Bears fell to the Vikings and slipped to 3-14 on the season. Young is expected to be the first quarterback taken in the draft, according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson Proposed To Sharelle Rosado.
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Congrats to former Cincinnati wide receiver Chad Johnson, he proposed to his girl friend Sharelle Rosado. The big thing his she said YES! I’m so happy for them. Via Fox19. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of...
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
Two new evening anchors will be joining the KHOU 11 weekend newscasts
The two reporters will be co-anchoring evening newscasts on the weekend starting in February.
tourcounsel.com
The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
WDSU
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant News Bites: Another Closure in the Same Memorial Location & More
Houston’s food scene is always changing. Just a week into 2023, which is shaping up to be a busy year, there are already some notable openings and, unfortunately, closings to report. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Maize, 14795 Memorial: The closing of this...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
WKRC
Here are 20 projects that will bring change to different corners of Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Record inflation, continued supply chain issues and the specter of a recession have slowed the pace of new development in Greater Cincinnati. But the region still has plenty of projects that will reshape the Tri-State. The Business Courier identified dozens of projects that will alter...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
