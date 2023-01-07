ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Chelsea could try again for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez despite the recent collapse of the deal. The Blue's have not given up just yet.

Chelsea will have been disappointed with how the Enzo Fernandez deal played out yesterday but they can realistically only have themselves to blame. The club told Enzo they would pay for him and then did not offer what Benfica demanded.

The whole ordeal has left the recruitment team at Chelsea looking a bit amateurish, but there is time to rectify the situation. Chelsea have not ruled out trying again for Enzo.

Benfica are planning ahead for life with the player until the summer, but he was still left out of the squad today against Portimonense.

Chelsea may try again for Enzo Fernandez.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports , Chelsea are not ruling out another try for Enzo Fernandez in January. The Blue's could try again for the player.

Benfica's message to Chelsea has been clear, they will not sell Enzo Fernandez for any less than his release clause of €120million. No fee below that price tag will be accepted.

Chelsea offered €85million for Enzo Fernandez in their final offer. Benfica rejected this fee and felt disrespected by the entire situation.

Benfica will not sell Enzo Fernandez for less than €120million.

Enzo wanted to leave but Benfica have been adamant they will not sell for below the release clause. Chelsea will have to be wary of interest from Manchester United. The Red's have good chances to get Enzo in the summer.

Chelsea may try again for Enzo Fernandez, but there is no guarantees their relationship with Benfica can be mended.

New York City, NY
