ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Nightmare description of Idaho knife murders revealed

Idaho knife murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is behind bars in Moscow, Idaho after a judge ordered him held without bail. A public defender represented Kohberger at the proceedings. TMZ revealed that one of the survivors of the attack claims she say a man “5-10 or taller, not very muscular but athletically built with bushy eyebrows, Read more... The post Nightmare description of Idaho knife murders revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Former FBI special agent on Idaho suspect: ‘He lashed out’

(NewsNation) — With so many questions still unanswered, chilling details of the Idaho college killings have been revealed in recent days. Is there a narrative emerging based on information released by authorities so far in the case?. Based on the details former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has analyzed,...
MOSCOW, ID
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had ‘big open gouges,’ dad reveals as he calls cops ‘cowards’

The father of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students described how the victims had “big open gouges” on their bodies from the “sadistic male” who killed them — while blasting the tight-lipped local police as “cowards.” Steven Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the murdered students in Moscow, Idaho, said coroner Cathy Mabbutt had revealed the chilling details when they spoke. “She says, ‘sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” he told Fox News Digital.  “She said these were big open gouges. She said...
MOSCOW, ID
Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
OMAHA, NE
New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was a ‘creep’ around HS girls, battled heroin addiction

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was an awkward “creep” who repelled girls in high school — and reportedly struggled with a heroin addiction in his late teens. And those who knew the accused killer described him as an “outcast” whose transformation by his senior year of high school was so drastic — they thought he was a “new student.” “I remember seeing him and thinking it was a new student. He was so heavy and he lost so much weight, he almost looked sickly or like it was an obsession. Around the same time, he became more aggressive and I think he...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
MOSCOW, ID
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy