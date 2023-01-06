Read full article on original website
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Nightmare description of Idaho knife murders revealed
Idaho knife murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is behind bars in Moscow, Idaho after a judge ordered him held without bail. A public defender represented Kohberger at the proceedings. TMZ revealed that one of the survivors of the attack claims she say a man “5-10 or taller, not very muscular but athletically built with bushy eyebrows, Read more... The post Nightmare description of Idaho knife murders revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
newsnationnow.com
Former FBI special agent on Idaho suspect: ‘He lashed out’
(NewsNation) — With so many questions still unanswered, chilling details of the Idaho college killings have been revealed in recent days. Is there a narrative emerging based on information released by authorities so far in the case?. Based on the details former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has analyzed,...
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received DoorDash delivery just moments before murder
Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery just moments before she and her three friends were murdered, according to a newly-released police affidavit.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had ‘big open gouges,’ dad reveals as he calls cops ‘cowards’
The father of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students described how the victims had “big open gouges” on their bodies from the “sadistic male” who killed them — while blasting the tight-lipped local police as “cowards.” Steven Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was among the murdered students in Moscow, Idaho, said coroner Cathy Mabbutt had revealed the chilling details when they spoke. “She says, ‘sir, I don’t think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab,’” he told Fox News Digital. “She said these were big open gouges. She said...
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Sleuths claim Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was filmed attending vigil for victims
Twitter sleuths think they've found someone who looks like Bryan Kohberger, accused of slaying four Idaho college students, at a vigil for the victims.
Kaylee Goncalves May Not Have Been Idaho Killer's Target: Family's Lawyer
Shanon Gray said Goncalves' family were "not sold" on the idea that Kaylee was specifically picked out by the attacker.
Idaho student murders: Video appears to show victim talking about ‘Adam’ shortly before death
A newly uncovered video might provide fresh clues into the murder of four University of Idaho students.
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho killings to Bryan Kohberger
One of the victims' roommates saw a strange man in the house that night, and a DNA sample from a knife sheath found in a victim's bed appears to be a strong match for Kohberger, investigators say.
Woman Who Discovered Her Own College Roommate Nearly Beaten To Death Comes To Defense Of University Of Idaho Surviving Roommate
“I really hope that the media can just back off a little bit…and allow her to heal, because it’s going to be a long process,” Alanna Zabel said of surviving University of Idaho roommate Dylan Mortensen. A woman who discovered her college roommate nearly beaten to death...
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was a ‘creep’ around HS girls, battled heroin addiction
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was an awkward “creep” who repelled girls in high school — and reportedly struggled with a heroin addiction in his late teens. And those who knew the accused killer described him as an “outcast” whose transformation by his senior year of high school was so drastic — they thought he was a “new student.” “I remember seeing him and thinking it was a new student. He was so heavy and he lost so much weight, he almost looked sickly or like it was an obsession. Around the same time, he became more aggressive and I think he...
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Renowned cold-case expert claims 'inexperienced' Idaho police made a 'major misstep'
Private investigator Sheila Wysocki tells DailyMail.com that Moscow, Idaho, police made a 'major misstep' in the case of four murdered students.
newsnationnow.com
‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer
(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
