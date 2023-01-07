ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

The Center Square

New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer

(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
CNET

What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?

The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
Carscoops

Tesla Allegedly Broke Labor Laws By Not Allowing Employees To Discuss Wages

U.S. labor board NLRB alleges that Tesla illegally coerced employees in Florida by restricting them from discussing certain workplace issues. The regional director of the National Labor Relations Board’s Tampa division says that Tesla instructed employees to not discuss their pay with other persons and to not discuss another employee’s termination. The filing uncovered by Bloomberg through a Freedom of Information Act request also states that Tesla management told employees “not to complain to higher level managers” about working conditions.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
drugstorenews.com

Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
CBS Pittsburgh

Feds move to ban noncompete clauses in the workplace

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 targeting what he labeled as anticompetitive practices in technology, health care and other parts of the economy. The order included a call for banning or limiting noncompete agreements to help boost wages.Noncompete agreements have become increasingly common in the workplace, with one estimate finding that nearly...
CBS Chicago

Gun rights advocates: legal challenges coming if Illinois assault weapons ban passes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois State Senate was meeting Monday evening to debate and possibly vote on a statewide assault weapons ban.The Illinois House of Representatives passed its own bill last week, which would make it illegal to sell or purchase assault weapons in the state.As the fate of that bill hangs in the balance in Illinois, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey had a look Monday at other states that have banned the sale of assault weapons. The laws in each of those other states have come with their legal challenges.The Illinois State Rifle Association said they are similarly gearing...
CBS Denver

City of Denver to limit migrants' stay at emergency shelters

The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters. That limit is 14 days. The city said that is enough time for the migrants to rest and get connected to resources to help them move forward. Another 73 migrants arrived in Denver overnight, that is in addition to the more than 4,000 migrants that have arrived since early December. Those who choose to stay may face some uncertainties like finding work and shelter. A truck passes by on one Denver metro area street as migrants pin their hopes that with it comes to the possibility of work. But once...
KRQE News 13

Summer internships available with the Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be offering summer internships to students for the 2023 season. Positions include administrative, physical and social sciences, biology and natural resources, engineering and architecture. Applications can be submitted between January 5 – January 27. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov. SFNF provided a full list of […]
