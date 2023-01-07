Read full article on original website
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
CNET
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
Georgia inspector general uncovers $6.7M in fraudulent payments to state employees
(The Center Square) — Georgia’s inspector general has tentatively identified more than $6.7 million in incorrect unemployment insurance payments to hundreds of state employees. In a Wednesday letter to David Dove, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive counsel, State Inspector General Scott McAfee said more than 280 full-time state employees...
Texas Supreme Court says it can’t force the state to process deluge of applications for tax break expiring this year
The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to intervene in a request from two renewable energy firms that say they’ll miss out on millions of dollars in tax savings from a program set to expire this year because an overwhelmed state agency failed to process their application in time. The...
Carscoops
Tesla Allegedly Broke Labor Laws By Not Allowing Employees To Discuss Wages
U.S. labor board NLRB alleges that Tesla illegally coerced employees in Florida by restricting them from discussing certain workplace issues. The regional director of the National Labor Relations Board’s Tampa division says that Tesla instructed employees to not discuss their pay with other persons and to not discuss another employee’s termination. The filing uncovered by Bloomberg through a Freedom of Information Act request also states that Tesla management told employees “not to complain to higher level managers” about working conditions.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Hearing to start for GOP’s lawsuit on New Mexico’s congressional map
The GOP has previously said the new districts unfairly favor the opposing party.
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
Court puts a hold on fast-food worker law that would allow $22 minimum wage
STATEWIDE – Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne W.L. Chang temporarily stopped the FAST Recovery law from going into effect. The law, which was supposed to be implemented Jan. 1, would have allowed for a $22 minimum wage for fast-food workers as well as other working condition standards.
Advocates hope lawmakers will allow access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status
ST PAUL, Minn — Si se puede!. That was the motto as advocates fighting to allow access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status stood in front of a snowy capitol Tuesday. Until 2003, residents of Minnesota did not have to provide proof of legal residence to get...
Ohio bans TikTok from state devices, some officials push for total ban
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order to ban TikTok from any state-owned device, but some public officials are advocating for a complete ban.
Reports probed deaths of burros at Utah holding facility
What caused 45 Nevada burros to die last August in Axtell, Utah, in a facility under contract with the Bureau of Land Management? New federal reports obtained by wild horse advocates provide some answers.
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
Feds move to ban noncompete clauses in the workplace
The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 targeting what he labeled as anticompetitive practices in technology, health care and other parts of the economy. The order included a call for banning or limiting noncompete agreements to help boost wages.Noncompete agreements have become increasingly common in the workplace, with one estimate finding that nearly...
Gun rights advocates: legal challenges coming if Illinois assault weapons ban passes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois State Senate was meeting Monday evening to debate and possibly vote on a statewide assault weapons ban.The Illinois House of Representatives passed its own bill last week, which would make it illegal to sell or purchase assault weapons in the state.As the fate of that bill hangs in the balance in Illinois, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey had a look Monday at other states that have banned the sale of assault weapons. The laws in each of those other states have come with their legal challenges.The Illinois State Rifle Association said they are similarly gearing...
City of Denver to limit migrants' stay at emergency shelters
The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters. That limit is 14 days. The city said that is enough time for the migrants to rest and get connected to resources to help them move forward. Another 73 migrants arrived in Denver overnight, that is in addition to the more than 4,000 migrants that have arrived since early December. Those who choose to stay may face some uncertainties like finding work and shelter. A truck passes by on one Denver metro area street as migrants pin their hopes that with it comes to the possibility of work. But once...
Double or triple immigration fees? Here's how increases would impact Utahns
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released a new schedule of filing fees that would double, or even triple, certain fees. This would increase the cost of bringing foreign workers to Utah and other states.
Summer internships available with the Santa Fe National Forest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be offering summer internships to students for the 2023 season. Positions include administrative, physical and social sciences, biology and natural resources, engineering and architecture. Applications can be submitted between January 5 – January 27. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov. SFNF provided a full list of […]
California’s oil, gas workers will find new jobs but need help: report
As California ramps up its transition away from fossil fuels, most oil and gas workers will be able to find work in other industries, a new report has found. Two out of three oil and gas employees — 67 percent — are highly likely to find jobs in their current occupation but in a different sector,…
Community organization El Comite assists with citizenship application processing
They immigrated from Mexico to the United States with their young son. Later, they had two daughters, and now Señor and Señora Aguilar and their 3 adult children live in Longmont. A local nonprofit, El Comité de Longmont, has been serving the family since 2020. First, a...
